SA Interview: Investing In Under The Radar Small And Mid Caps With Andriy Blokhin

Feature interview

Andriy Blokhin employs a highly selective and rigorous investment decision-making process that uses his accounting background and incorporates fundamental analysis. We discussed the advantages individual investors have over institutions as well as the importance of combining qualitative/quant analysis and actively monitoring a position.

Seeking Alpha: Walk us through your investment decision making process. What area of the market do you focus on and what strategies do you employ?

Andriy Blokhin: I identify potential ideas based on two general bottom-up approaches. The first approach stems from my familiarity with companies’ products. This is the fastest way to put companies on my research radar. The second approach is based on filters that I programmed myself. These filters use various financial and technical data from stock markets and financial statements, such as ad hoc cash flow valuations and many relative and fundamentals metrics. With this approach, I can quickly spot companies whose valuation is abnormal in either direction and which are worth looking at further.

Generally speaking, I tend to research industries, other than financial and real estate ones, with a focus on small/medium cap companies. I prefer studying areas where I have an information edge from my own experience or where market participants, especially large financial institutions, are unwilling to engage for one or the other reason. Sometimes, I would identify industry- or country- specific factors that affect a certain class of stocks. For instance, it could be argued that investors’ worries about Japan’s aging population may be overblown for certain industries. Despite the falling working age population, Japan’s corporate sector’s profits continued rising through the means of expansion in foreign markets, increasing labor productivity and superior products in numerous cases. Recently, this prompted me to take a closer look at Japan’s equities, especially in high-growth industries that are experiencing positive secular trends. Also, if you take into account a trend of strengthening corporate governance in Japan over the past decade, this market can be a prolific ground for finding mispriced securities.

After compiling a list of potential ideas, I would then skim through financial statements, most recent quarterly earnings calls and other pertinent sources in search of idiosyncratic factors or special situations that created such mispricing. Here I focus on understanding if these factors are temporary or permanent. I also try to understand if there is any indication of catalysts that will dissipate these negative factors and close the gap between the valuation and the current price. I tend to turn down many potential ideas during this step.

Once I get comfortable with a company’s mispricing, I would spend a lot of time doing extensive research on the company’s industry with a special focus on how its industry’s competitive dynamics affects the company’s valuation inputs, such as sales growth, operating margin, reinvestment and risk to the future cash flows. Here, I would read any important materials I can get my hands on, including industry reports, earnings calls dating multiple years back, news and any analyst reports on a stock. Here, there is a lot of work to be done to separate noise from a signal. At this stage, it is possible that I would identify certain negative factors that I previously overlooked, compelling me to abandon a potential idea. In my research, an investment story is as equally important as quantitative valuation that backs it up.

SA: Can you discuss any economic moats investors may be less familiar with? What signs do you look for to tell if a company has a strong or weak moat?

Andriy Blokhin: When I was researching a recent idea on Yamato Holdings, a dominant Japanese courier company, I came across a very interesting aspect of its economic moat. Besides having a wide distribution network, the company’s economic moat has been maintained for decades due to its labor force’s unique structure and participation in Yamato’s business operations.

Unlike many other traditional couriers, Yamato treats its personnel on the ground as not only a door-to-door delivery force, but also as sales and marketing drivers. The company maintains rigorous selection and subsequent training programs for its drivers who are encouraged and rewarded for communicating with customers and finding out their needs during delivery. This resulted in not only outstanding customer satisfaction, but also improvement of delivery processes and development of innovative services. For instance, Yamato’s bottom-up approach resulted in highly effective and efficient delivery by teams from a single mobile hub called “bus stop operation”. This approach was first used in Yokohama City and was later adopted company-wide in dense urban areas. Also, employees noticed customers logging heavy golf/ski equipment and travel luggage when on vacation. The result was an adoption of profitable delivery services for these items later on. Hence, such encouragement and the rewarding of employees to actively participate in Yamato’s day-to-day business operations is something that is not so obvious at first sight and plays a very crucial role in Yamato’s ability to be flexible, innovate and stay on top of its game for so long.

Among obvious indicators pointing to a strong economic moat is a firm’s ability to keep profitability, especially return on invested capital, above its cost of capital on a consistent basis. Another sign for a strong moat is a company’s ability to maintain or even grow its market share. Among drivers behind economic moat that I came across in my research could be superior products/services, ability to maintain disciplined cost structure, highly effective and efficient labor force, a strong marketing department and, of course, competent and properly motivated management at the helm of the company.

SA: In your previous interview you mentioned the potential mispricing when the market got it wrong - can you expand on this (from how you find these in the idea gen process to how you determine if/how the market got it wrong)?

Andriy Blokhin: For me, this is classic situation when a company experiences temporary problems that are not that bad. And yet, the market is extremely pessimistic and assigns the worst case scenario when pricing the company’s stock. On the flip side, most readers are familiar with overpriced companies that the market treats as its darlings, when in fact there could be serious business problems ahead in plain sight that the market participants willingly overlook due to the prevailing trend of throwing money at anything that grows. To ascertain that mispricing exists, one must conduct a fundamental analysis from different angles and gain a deep understanding what the markets got wrong.

To give you a specific example, consider Nikon, which is primarily known as a Japanese manufacturer of photography equipment. As consumers are increasingly relying on phones to take photos, the global camera market is in a shrinking mode. However, at the time of my writing about Nikon, only about 40% of the company’s revenues came from selling cameras. The other 60% of sales came from selling/servicing highly profitable semiconductor lithographic equipment, industrial metrology machines and other less important business segments. Yet, the market treated Nikon as a camera company and largely ignored everything else. Moreover, as my analysis showed, Nikon’s camera business was not in such a bad shape and profitability recovery was within a short-term reach. Covid-19 only exacerbated investors’ risk-aversion and Nikon’s stock plunged even more to the point that the net cash balance comprised 70%+ of its market cap. However, once the market expectation got reset with respect to the lithography equipment business and stabilizing camera segment, Nikon’s stock eventually took off by about 50% on a constant currency basis since I wrote the top idea on Nikon in July 2020. This is just one example that shows how the market’s expectations can get unjustifiably pessimistic about certain stocks.

SA: Can you discuss the importance of combining qualitative and quantitative analysis, and how you do this? What happens when an investor does one and not the other?

Andriy Blokhin: In my opinion, any investment idea must be backed up by thorough quantitative analysis. Building a story for a stock is very important, but it will not get you far if you do not put that story into numbers, define risks and quantitatively assess the stock’s intrinsic value. Without quantitative analysis it is very easy to buy something that would just stagnate for years or make you a bag holder in the worst case scenario. On the flip side, anyone with some practice can build mechanical cash flow models. However, without putting life into them, evaluating risks and understanding how different aspects of a company’s business drive the valuation, these models become lifeless mechanical representations with little basis in reality.

I typically start with thoroughly researching a company and its industry dynamics. This would allow me to build an investment story and why I think the company can succeed or fail. During this qualitative analysis, right from the start, I group information depending on how it affects key valuation inputs with sales growth, margins, returns, investment needs and risks being the five pillars of my cash flows valuation. During my research I would go through multiple feedback loops that would compel me to reassess valuation inputs depending on what I learn. At some point, I would converge on a base case scenario that has the best odds of being realized.

While cash flow valuation plays a key role in my analysis, I almost always look at relative valuation and compare how the stock stacks up to its peers. Here, comparing only P/E or EV/EBITDA across a certain group does not cut for me. The main reason is that companies differ in terms of returns, future growth, risks, and capital needs, to name a few. So controlling for these factors is important. Also, if you do not separate operating assets from non-operating ones when calculating enterprise values, you will not get the true picture of a company and will have a nonsensical comparison that may lead to wrong conclusions. Let me give you an example. Enterprise value is typically calculated as market cap + debt + minority interest + preferred stock – cash. But what if the company has a very large cash balance, while its peers do not? What if a large cash balance is not used in business operations and just sits at overseas accounts earning interest? What if the company has many investments unrelated to its line of business or pension liabilities? All these items are of non-operating nature and should be taken into account when calculating a company’s enterprise value. Using this approach, an investor can strip down enterprise value metrics to their operating core and make comparisons accordingly.

SA: What specifically do you look for to see if a thesis is playing out after you have taken a position? What are reasons you would close the trade early with a profit or a loss? On the profit side, your excellent Top Idea on Natural Grocers is a case in point as it rose ~110% within seven months.

Andriy Blokhin: While I anticipated Natural Grocers to grow over time for multiple reasons, I acknowledge that I did not anticipate the Covid-19 crisis and subsequent panic buying of food products. In the end, the pandemic turned out the main catalyst behind a rapid capital appreciation coupled with strong execution by Natural Grocers’ management.

When I build any thesis, I always hyper focus on risks. For this reason, I pay special attention to what could go wrong, especially on a long-term basis. As material information emerges after initiating the investment, I strive to read between the lines and categorize incoming data depending on its nature. Mainly is it permanent, semi-permanent or temporary? If the setback is temporary and financial deterioration could be improved within two or so years, I am willing to hold on to my investment or potentially even add to my position depending on how confident I am in my views. On the flip side, if I see negative factors turning into long-term or medium-term problems that are hard to solve within 2-3 years with highly uncertain results, it is best to cut your losses earlier than later. The holding period is a constant dynamic process of separating noise form a signal and going through feedback loops.

SA: A topic we’ve discussed before in this interview series is under the radar or unconventional ways to play secular growth trends - can you weigh in on this? Can you give any specific examples?

Andriy Blokhin: I am big proponent of Howard Marks’ second level thinking, which says that most investment decisions require a deeper level of exploration with a special consideration for second-order effects and unintended consequences. To identify under the radar ideas, you must look beyond the obvious and spot hidden and overlooked opportunities. All of this takes patience, industry knowledge and being ready to iterate through multiple stocks ideas before converging on something.

The specific example in my case was seeing beyond the prevailing narrative on Nikon and spotting temporary headwinds and hidden opportunities with respect to the company’s lines of business other than its camera segment. A key to finding this type of opportunity was my intimate knowledge of the camera market, as I work in the professional photography field.

SA: Can you discuss the advantages individual investors such as yourself have over institutions?

Andriy Blokhin: I think the main advantage that individual investors have compared to non-passive institutions is the ability to invest in unconstrained and unconventional manner.

Many institutions can be constrained by their statutes in terms of what they can invest in or not, especially when it come to market capitalization sizes. As I mentioned above, small and medium cap stocks could be a great area to focus on. Also, institutions can have different time horizons and investment objectives that may turn them into forced sellers to realize profits/cut losses within a certain period of time for tax or other reasons unrelated to future prospects of a stock. Individual investors typically do not have any of these constraints.

In terms of unconventional investing, I highly recommend readers to take a look at Howard Marks’ 2006 memo titled “Dare to Be Great” available for free to anyone interested. Although this memo provides recommendations to institutional investors, this is especially true for individual investors aspiring to generate above-average returns. The gist of his advice is to be different and escape following the crowd.

SA: What’s one of your highest conviction idea right now?

Andriy Blokhin: My highest conviction idea is Yamato Holdings (OTCPK:YATRY). The stock is thinly traded on OTC, therefore I recommend investors connecting to the Tokyo Stock Exchange through their brokers, if possible, and invest in the company under the ticker 9064.

Yamato is a dominant parcel delivery courier in Japan with 43% market share. Based on my analysis, the stock offers a 50% to 70% upside from the current price level on a constant currency basis. Yamato delivers packages door-to-door for retail and corporate customers, including popular ecommerce platforms such as Rakuten and Amazon Japan. During the pandemic, Yamato’s stock surged as a result of Japanese consumers huddling down at home and ordering essentials and other products online. Subsequent to that, the stock price fell, as the market fear that the pandemic success was a one-off temporary event. Also, the company experienced a decline in margins as a result of increased subcontracting costs, which exacerbated the stock price decline.

In my view, the market significantly underprices the strong secular positive trend in Japanese ecommerce, which is expected to show strong growth within the next five years and serves as a tailwind for the company’s delivery business. I expect that in the long-term, Yamato’s top line will continue growing from not only this secular trend, but also its ability to raise parcel unit prices and take market share from its competitors. Unlike many of its competitors, Yamato has 100% network coverage in Japan. The company is also working to diversify away from a pure play on parcel delivery to a fully integrated logistics company. Over the past two years, Yamato began offering a complete suite of fulfillment services to ecommerce merchants.

Finally, the recent margin decline is very likely a temporary event. The company is currently going through digitalizing and improving productivity of its sorting and transportation operations. Also, Yamato is creating a dedicated ecommerce delivery network that will primarily focus on providing services to its large corporate clients. Because of this transition period, the company was temporarily unable to handle increased parcel volume over the past three quarters, which forced it to resort to subcontracting some of the deliveries. Hence, there was an increase in operating costs and margin decline. Yamato is fully aware of this issue and is working on its cost saving initiatives. Given the company’s strong track record of identifying and solving its operational problems in the past, I deem such margin decline likely a temporary event.

I also want to note that despite labor market shortages in Japan, Yamato was still able to recruit and retain sufficient amount of labor in the past, especially its part-time workers. Going forward, labor shortages will remain the biggest risk to my investment thesis. I expect Yamato to not only gradually improve labor productivity, which it did in the past, but also raise wages to attract necessary amount of workers. While higher labor cost is a concern, this will affect every single courier in Japan. Given Yamato’s efficient delivery network and its dominant position, I expect that the company will continue raising prices, as it did before, to secure proper profitability.

***

Thanks to Andriy for the interview.

Andriy Blokhin is long Yamato Holdings via Tokyo Stock Exchange under the ticker 9064.