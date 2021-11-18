inside-studio/iStock via Getty Images

Foreword

This article is based on ten Kiplinger, and Barron's financial media articles, aimed at finding the Best-Bet, stocks for 2022.

The 12 Best REITs to Buy for 2022

Resilient real estate stocks are an apt choice amid uncertainty heading into 2022. These are 12 of the best REITs to consider in the new year.

By: Lisa Springer

December 16, 2021

The 22 Best Stocks to Buy for 2022

A chaotic past two years has taught investors to be ready for anything. Our 22 best stocks to buy for 2022 reflect several possible outcomes for the new year.

By: Anne Kates Smith, Charles Lewis Sizemore, CFA, Nellie S. Huang

December 9, 2021

The 12 Best Materials Stocks to Buy for 2022

Infrastructure spending and a continued economic recovery could boost materials stocks in the new year. Here are 12 top sector picks for 2022.

By: David Cohne

November 30, 2021

The 12 Best Utility Stocks to Buy for 2022

Income investors like utility stocks for their stability and generous dividends. Here are 12 top-rated ones to watch in the new year.

By: Jeff Reeves

December 8, 2021

The 12 Best Consumer Staples Stocks to Buy for 2022

There are plenty of challenges facing retailers right now, but these top-rated consumer staples stocks could serve as a steady hand for portfolios.

By: Jeff Reeves

December 3, 2021

The 9 Best Energy Stocks to Buy for 2022

Oil and gas prices might not rise as wildly as they did in 2021, but still-high levels should bode well for these top energy stocks.

By: Aaron Levitt

January 6, 2022

Hedge Funds' 25 Top Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now

What is the "smart money" up to lately? We explore the 25 most popular blue-chip stocks among the hedge fund crowd.

By: Dan Burrows

December 6, 2021

The 12 Best Healthcare Stocks to Buy for 2022

Several of the best healthcare stocks for 2022 have ties to COVID-19, while others are positioned to thrive in most market conditions.

By: Will Ashworth

November 18, 2021

Here Are Barron's 10 Top Stocks for the New Year

Every December, we identify 10 promising stocks for the new year. Berkshire is the only holdover.

By: Andrew Bary

December 17, 2021

The 12 Best Communication Services Stocks to Buy for 2022

Despite global headwinds and the potential for rising interest rates, communication services stocks look poised to maintain growth throughout 2022.

By: Michael Adams

December 15, 2021

Any collection of stocks is more clearly understood when subjected to yield-based (dog catcher) analysis, this collection of Kiplinger, and Barron's articles, aimed at finding the Best-Bet, stocks for 2022 is perfect for the dogcatcher process. Below are the April 1 data for 88 dividend stocks from 123 "Best-Bets" as parsed by YCharts.

The prices of 13 of these 88 Kiplinger, and Barron's dividend selections, aimed at finding the Best-Bet stocks for 2022, made the possibility of owning productive dividend shares from this collection more viable for first-time investors.

Those 13 Dogcatcher ideal best to buy stocks for April are: Devon Energy Corp. (DVN); Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW); Postal Realty Trust (PSTL); STORE Capital Corp. (STOR); Kronos Worldwide Inc. (KRO); AT&T Inc. (T); Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT); Clearway Energy Inc. (CWEN); UGI Corp. (UGI); UMH Properties Inc. (UMH); Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. (PLYM); Americold Realty Trust (COLD); Vistra Corp. (VST); Nordstrom Inc. (JWN).

Those thirteen all live up to the ideal of having their annual dividends from a $1K investment exceed their single share prices. Many investors see this condition as "look closer to maybe buy" opportunity.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Estimated 17.87% To 30.83% Net Gains For Ten 'Best Bet' Dividend Stocks To April 2023

Four of ten top best bet dividend stocks by yield were also among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below). Thus, the yield-based forecast for these April Best Bets was graded by Wall St. Wizards as 40% accurate.

YCharts.com

Estimated dividends from $1000 invested in each of the highest yielding Best Bet stocks, added to the median of aggregate one-year target prices from analysts (as reported by YCharts), generated the following results. Note: one-year target prices from lone analysts were not included. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to April, 2023 were:

UGI Corp. (UGI) was projected to net $308.25, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from four analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 2% greater than the market as a whole.

Postal Realty Trust Inc. was projected to net $262.31, based on the median of estimates from eight analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for PSTL.

AT&T Inc. was projected to net $253.98, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from twenty-one analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 32% under the market as a whole.

STORE Capital Corp. was projected to net $242.64, based on the median of target price estimates from eleven analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 23% greater than the market as a whole.

Chesapeake Energy Corp. (CHK) was projected to net $239.88, based on the median of target estimates from eleven analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for CHK.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. was projected to net $220.31 based on dividends, plus the median of target estimates from fourteen brokers, less transaction fees. A Beta number was not available for EPRT.

The Chemours Co. (CC) was projected to net $205.13 based on the median of target price estimates from eleven analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 100% greater than the market as a whole.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) was projected to net $187.17, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from sixteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 45% less than the market as a whole.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. was projected to net $2181.32, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from fifteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 42% less than the market as a whole.

Phillips 66 (PSX) was projected to net $178.68, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from sixteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 51% greater than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 22.8% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. These gain estimates were subject to average risk/volatility 8% over the market as a whole.

Open source dog art from dividenddogcatcher.com

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

50 Best Bets For 2022 April By Analyst Targets

YCharts.com

50 Best Bets For 2022 April By Yield

YCharts.com

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): Ten Top Best Bets By Yield For March 2022

Top ten 2022 Best To Buy stocks by yield in April represented five of eleven Morningstar sectors. First place went to the single energy representative, Devon Energy Corp. [1].

Positions two, through five and ninth were claimed by real estate sector members: Medical Properties Trust Inc. [2]; Postal Realty Trust [3]; STORE Capital Corp. [4]; WP Carey Inc. (WPC) [5]; Iron Mountain Inc. (IRM) [9].

Sixth place went to the lone technology member, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) [6]. Then two basic materials members took the seventh and tenth slots, Kronos Worldwide Inc., [7], and Dow Inc. (DOW) [10].

Finally, the lone communication services sector representative claimed the eighth position, AT&T Inc. [8], to complete the top ten best bets for 2022 dividend pack updated for April.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Ten Top Best Bet Dividend Stocks For 2022 Showed 13.94%-28.07% Upsides While (31) Two Down-siders Slipped 4.86% And 5.03% In April

YCharts.com

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst median price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, median analyst target price estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Forecast A 39.13% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced, Of 10 April Best Bets For 2022 Dividend Stocks

Ten top Kiplinger, and Barron's dividend selections, aimed at finding the Best-Bets for 2022 were culled by yield for this update. Yield (dividend/price) results provided by YCharts did the ranking.

YCharts.com

As noted above, top ten Kiplinger, and Barron's dividend selections, aimed at finding the Best-Bet stocks for 2022 screened 4/1/22, showing the highest dividend yields, represented five of eleven in the Morningstar sector scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest-Priced Of The Top-Ten Highest-Yield Best Bets For 2022 (32) Delivering 21.13% Vs. (33) 15.19% Net Gains By All Ten Come April 2022

YCharts.com

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Kiplinger, and Barron's dividend selections, aimed at finding the Best-Bets for 2022 by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 39.13% more gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The second lowest-priced selection, Postal Realty Trust Inc., was projected to deliver the best net gain of 28.23%.

YCharts.com

The five lowest-priced top-yield Kiplinger, and Barron's dividend selections, aimed at finding the Best-Bets for 2022 as of April 1 were: Kronos Worldwide Inc.; Postal Realty Trust Inc.; Medical Properties Trust Inc.; AT&T Inc.; STORE Capital Corp., with prices ranging from $15.77 to $29.57.

Five higher-priced Kiplinger, and Barron's dividend selections, aimed at finding the Best-Bets for 2022 as of April 1 were: Iron Mountain Inc.; Devon Energy Corp.; Dow Inc.; WP Carey Inc.; International Business Machines Corp., whose prices ranged from $56.23 to $130.15.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 90% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 12% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Afterword

This article features 88 Kiplinger, and Barron's dividend selections, aimed at finding the Best-Bets for 2022. The article focuses on the top 30 so nearly two thirds the original list of companies is neglected. Therefore, below is the complete list of 123 stocks grouped by titles.

Kiplinger.com, Barrons.com, YCharts.com

If somehow you missed the suggestion of which stocks are ripe for picking at the start of this article, here is a reprise of the list at the end:

How All Ten Top Best To Buy For 2022 Stocks Could Become Ideal Fair Priced Dogs

YCharts

Since six of the top ten Kiplinger, and Barron's Best-Bet, stocks for 2022 shares are now priced less than the annual dividends paid out from a $1K investment, the above charts compare those six plus four at current prices (top chart) with the fair pricing of all ten top dogs conforming to that ideal (middle chart). The dollar and percentage differences between current and fair prices are detailed in the bottom chart.

With renewed downside market pressure to 37.77%, it is possible for all ten highest-yield Kiplinger & Barron's Best Bet Dividend stocks, to become fair-priced with their annual yield (from $1K invested) meeting or exceeding their single share prices. This pack got a nice head-start with six of ten already fair priced.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.