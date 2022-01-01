Note: This article was first published to HFI Research subscribers on April 4th.
Oil markets got hit by a slew of bearish events last week: Shanghai COVID lockdown and a record-setting SPR release of ~180 million bbls from the US. But the oil market's cousin, natural gas, won't be so easily tamed this year as there is no strategic petroleum reserve.
Natural gas is an interesting commodity because unlike oil, where countries hold an ample amount of reserve, natural gas is highly susceptible to boom and bust periods. Because it's one of the few commodities that exhibit pure supply and demand dynamics at play in real time, the only way for supply and demand to change rapidly is for the market to force it (e.g. price increase or decrease).
In this case, natural gas is going to be the first energy crisis signal. As we wrote last week in our NGF, natural gas prices by this summer are in for a rude awakening. Global natural gas storages are low with Europe unlikely to get the adequate amount of gas it needs for this upcoming winter. If the summer proves to be warmer than normal, then demand for LNG cargoes will dramatically increase. US LNG exports are largely fixed, but a small portion of LNG exports are influenced by the marginal cargo. As a result, given the low levels of storage in the US and the marginal pricing from global LNG prices, US gas prices are likely to go even higher than we expect.
For US refineries, this is going to be somewhat of a headache as this increases the cost of operation. It's a good thing then that refining margins are at record highs. Nonetheless, we see a scenario where US gas prices go to $8 or even $10/MMBtu. This is because the market is going to be forward looking and with EOS expected at just ~3.3 Tcf, the market is going to wonder how we are going to fill storage during winter.
Now again, a large part of the price trajectory is going to be dependent on where Lower 48 gas production is headed. We saw a small increase in production over the weekend back to ~95 Bcf/d, but this is still well below the 97-98 Bcf/d needed to balance this market.
We think given both the labor and supply shortages we are hearing about in the US shale patch, the supply increases this year will likely be disappointing. If so, natural gas will be the first energy crisis signal. Stay long Antero Resources (AR), this price increase will likely help push the shares to a multi-year high.
Thank you for reading. HFI Research subscribers receive real-time trade alerts for both the oil and natural gas trading portfolio.
Here's how we are doing so far this year:
Here's how we did in 2021:
This article was written by
#1 Oil and Natural Gas Research Service on Seeking Alpha
----------
HFI Research specializes in contrarian investment analysis. We help you to find clarity in a world of uncertainty. We take contrarian thinking very seriously and believe that the only way to obtain a real edge in the market is to possess a contrarian investment thesis. We share our investment analysis with premium subscribers through daily and weekly reports.
----------
HFI Research Premium currently includes:
Oil Market Fundamentals - Our daily oil market report that discusses the current oil market fundamentals and the incoming price trend.
Natural Gas Fundamentals - Our daily natural gas market report that details current trader positioning, fundamentals, weather, and the incoming trade set-up.
Real-Time Trade Notifications - We actively trade oil and natural gas ETNs. In addition, we also issue real-time trade notifications on individual stocks.
Weekly EIA Crude Storage Forecasts - Every Saturday, we give the EIA crude storage estimate for the incoming week's report.
Weekly US Oil Production Forecasts - A weekly tracker for real-time US oil production so subscribers can understand what's happening to US shale growth.
What Research Reports We Read - A weekly report that covers all the research reports we read for the week, so subscribers can understand the market consensus and contrarian viewpoints better.
What Changed This Week - Our flagship weekly report.
For more info, please message us.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AR, BTEGF, CVE, SU either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Comments (153)