Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), which emphasized its focus on diversified growth at its Investor Day in November, closed the acquisition of Arriver earlier this week. With automotive being its biggest growth opportunity outside handsets with a $13B pipeline and a key part of its diversification plan, QCOM CFO Akash Palkhiwala joined us to discuss the evolution in the industry as cars become smartphones on wheels.

We cover the importance of an integrated ADAS (advanced driver assistance system) solution, aligning with the growth of the cloud and applying its smartphone technology to all cloud connected devices. With its strong balance sheet and relative debt to cash flow in a good position, Qualcomm's executing on its dividend strategy and looking at opportunistic buybacks in the face of stock volatility.