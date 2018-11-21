Listen on the go! Subscribe to The Cannabis Investing Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher.

Jon DeCourcey favors quality, underappreciated names in the cannabis industry. Most analysis centers on biggest multi-state operators (MSOs) but it's not necessarily true that the biggest MSOs are the best in the space. A lot of smaller companies look compelling thanks to favorable fundamentals and growth opportunities. They also benefit from the consolidation in the space at a time where it's hard to find alpha in the sector.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.