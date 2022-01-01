We expect 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to be snapped up quickly at its present valuation. The company is a proven dividend aristocrat boasting 60+ years of cumulative annual dividend increases. As the technical chart demonstrates below, shares may have already bottomed here as the MACD indicator looks poised to give a buy signal any week now. Followers of our work will know that we give plenty of credence to these signals when they present themselves on long-term charts and when their respective crossovers take place well below the "zero" level (Which we have at present).
The sizable drop in the share price of MMM over the past 10 months or so has spiked the dividend yield to approximately the 4% mark which is well above the company's 5-year average of approximately 3%. Many investors view the dividend yield as a proxy for a stock's valuation, so it is no surprise to see MMM's yield being elevated at present given the technical chart above.
Given that MMM shares are trading with a below-average sales multiple of 2.45 and a return on capital of almost 15%, we would expect shares to trade back towards their averages both in terms of valuation and profitability (Bullish move). Suffice it to say, the "capital gain" side of a long investment in MMM at present looks favorable due to these reasons. The income side (despite the present 4% yield) needs to be investigated more by investors for the following reason.
Although MMM's 5-year average annual dividend growth rate comes in at 5.65%, the 12-month rate comes in at 0.675%. With inflation rates increasing significantly in many countries and most likely higher than published percentages, protecting one's future purchasing power has never been as important as it is now for the long-term investor.
Investors essentially put money to work now in order to recoup more in the future. The problem is that it is very easy to overlook how inflation can adversely affect future cash flows because investors tend to focus more on the prevailing dividend yield (today) instead of dividend growth rates (future). We will put some numbers on this to give our argument some context.
For example, 3M's latest quarterly dividend payment came in at $1.49 per share, which means the forward annual amount comes in at $5.96 per share. So 100 shares of 3M stock today, all things remaining equal, would yield $596 in dividend income over the next 12 months for the 3M investor. Now if inflation were to run at 5% on average per year over the next 20 years, our above-mentioned investor would need to be earning at least $1,581 from his initial 100 shares in 2042 to have the same purchasing power in 2022.
Suffice it to say from an income standpoint & taking 3M's present dividend growth rates into account, investors are actually losing purchasing power at present. However, this is the situation right now. We want to know how 3M's dividend growth will pan out over the next 20 years. How do we do this? We do this to the best of our ability by monitoring trends in the most important components of dividend growth investing, which are earnings growth, free cash flow growth as well as the payout ratio.
Therefore, to sum up, although recent dividend growth rates have been somewhat discouraging in 3M, this does not mean that this trend will continue. In fact, if we look at 3M from a "Total Return" standpoint, the company's valuation, profitability, technicals, and cash flow all point to a rising share price (and dividend) in due course. Just remember that the technical chart has fully digested the company's fundamentals at this stage from lawsuits to litigations and everything in between. There are far more plusses here than drawbacks. Wait for that buy signal. We look forward to continued coverage.
----------------------
Elevation Code's blueprint is simple. To relentlessly be on the hunt for attractive setups through value plays trading under intrinsic value. To constantly put ourselves in positions where we have limited downside but yet significant upside always remains the objective of the portfolio.
-----------------------
This article was written by
https://individualtrader.net
My name is Jack Foley and I primarily write and research investment commentary as well as trade the markets. I'm Irish but live in Madrid, Spain with my beautiful wife and 2 children. I believe to be successful at this game, one has to have real passion for the markets and be constantly reading and researching material. From fundamentals analysis to technical analysis, options or futures, income or capital gain, long term trading or day trading, there is something for everyone in the markets depending on one's respective goals. "Starting with the end in mind" is a great mindset to start your investment career with respect to ascertaining exactly what you want to get out of the markets. Write down what you want and how quickly you want it. Therefore depending on the capital you are starting out with, you will then know what levels of risk you need to take. Whatever doubt or query you may have, I'm here to help. Shoot me an email in the contact tab and I'll come back to you as soon as possible
https://seekingalpha.com/author/individual-trader/research
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in MMM over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Comments (49)