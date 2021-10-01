Jetlinerimages/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

In a surprise move, JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU) has made an unsolicited offer on Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE). At an offer of $33 per share, the bid is valued at $3.6 billion with expected synergies of $600 million to $700 million per annum. The bid provides a nearly 40% premium over the bid from Frontier Airlines (NASDAQ:ULCC). I would say that for shareholders that are looking to sell their shares and are not interested in holding shares in any of the combined companies, the offer from JetBlue is an attractive one. However, I do have some doubts about how well the integration path will be and in some way these airlines seem to be incompatible.

The fleets and engines

Frontier, Spirit and JetBlue fleet (The Aerospace Forum)

While I do have some concerns about the integration path and JetBlue and Spirit Airlines not being compatible in some sense, the first points actually go toward JetBlue. We had a look at the current fleets, and while Frontier Airlines and Spirit Airlines both operate the A320ceo, A320neo and A321ceo there is a difference when it comes to the engine selection. The turbofans powering the Frontier Airlines fleet are CFM-56 and CFM LEAP engines, while the Spirit Airlines fleet is powered by turbofans from IAE and Pratt & Whitney. In that sense, JetBlue does seem like a finer match given that it also operates the geared turbofan from Pratt & Whitney and the IAE V2500 turbofans while the CF-34 turbofans from GE will be eliminated as the Airbus A220-300 will be replacing the Embraer ERJ-190s.

Frontier, Spirit and JetBlue Backlog (The Aerospace Forum)

When also considering the future, things do get a tiny bit better for Frontier Airlines as the airline will also be introducing the geared turbofans from Pratt & Whitney, but that would leave the Frontier-Spirit combination with two types of CFM turbofans, the PW1100G and the IAEV2500. The combination of JetBlue-Spirit would have the GE turbofans, IAE V2500 and PW1100G and in the future this would be cut to just IAE V2500 and PW1100G as there are plans to phase out the GE-powered Embraers.

So, when it comes to current and future fleets, as well as engines I would say that a tie up between JetBlue and Spirit Airlines makes more sense than many would like to admit.

What makes it complicated?

So, if fleets and engines are compatible, why do I see a complicated integration path ahead? One major reason is that JetBlue took years to complete its cabin overhaul of around 130 aircraft. Spirit Airlines has a fleet that's bigger than the number of aircraft that JetBlue took years for to overhaul. JetBlue aims to integrate Spirit Airlines into its brand. That means that as long as any required cabin overhaul program is not completed, the airlines offer limited flexibility when it comes to operations.

This becomes even more evident when we consider that JetBlue is a low-cost carrier while Spirit Airlines is an ultra-low cost carrier. JetBlue offers Mint business class on its transcontinental routes and some premium domestic routes. The A321s with Mint Suites have 159 seats (including 16 Mint Suites) while the A321s that Spirit uses are all about cramming in as much passengers as possible. Spirit has 8 Big Front Seats that in no way compare favorably to the Mint Suites except for - you guessed it - pricing and 220 economy seats for a total of 228. So, the difference in business model directly translates into the seat plans.

Mint Suites provide a 20.5-22 inch seat at a generous 60-inch pitch compared to 20-inch seat width at a 36 inch pitch while the 220 Deluxe Leather seats have little “Deluxe” with an 18 inch seat at a 28-38 inch pitch compared to a 33-41 inch pitch for the price conscious travelers on JetBlue. Granted that JetBlue also offers in-flight entertainment on each seat while Spirit Airlines does not, the fleets really are not compatible unless the cabin reconfiguration is carried out or saying it differently: If JetBlue acquires Spirit Airlines it cannot use a Spirit plane on a route scheduled to be operated by JetBlue without compromising on passenger experience and comfort. That means that an integration of Spirit Airlines into the JetBlue fleet will unlikely result in full potential of the synergies and uniform product offering being realized until years after a take-over is completed.

So, why bother?

I don’t believe that JetBlue will be interested in setting up Spirit Airlines as a ULCC carrier within JetBlue and cabin upgrades will take years to be completed. So, one can really wonder why JetBlue would even bother. The answer likely lies in competition on the high yield parts of the network such as the Caribbean and Latin America. If JetBlue is basically able to eliminate a competitor in those markets by absorbing said competitor, it can basically bolster its strength in those markets and over the long run that's likely worth paying $3.6 billion for.

Conclusion

Whether Spirit Airlines will be taken over by Frontier Airlines or JetBlue, I would say that shareholders of Spirit Airlines might be in a nice spot. At $33 per share, JetBlue offers a better premium and potentially opens up a bidding war. In case Frontier Airlines is no longer interested in Spirit Airlines, shareholders are left with JetBlue’s offer. There is also the possibility that Spirit Airlines still will opt for a tie up with Frontier Airlines even at a lower price, but one can question how likely that will be.

Ultimately, Spirit Airlines fits better with Frontier Airlines when considering the business model. However, when it comes to the engine platforms it seems a better match with JetBlue. A complicated integration path and difference in business model make investors, analysts and aviation enthusiasts wonder what JetBlue sees in Spirit, but given the value in the Caribbean and Latin American market I can see why JetBlue would be interested. Eventually, if Frontier will be on the losing end, they will lose with the knowledge that they made JetBlue paid $700 million more than it agreed, if it were to buy Spirit Airlines itself. For passenger comfort in some markets where Spirit Airlines JetBlue compete, there could be improvement, but at a price.