The Fed wants to contain US economic growth and normalize interest rates says Charles Lieberman, Partner and CIO at Advisors Capital Management. This week we discuss the relative imbalance in the labor market, concerning overall trends and why the inverted yield curve does not signal a recession. 4 stock picks for right now. We also dive deep into Seeking Alpha PRO which highlights under-the-radar stock ideas for those investors looking for an edge in the market (sign up today for a free trial).
