WSB's Weekend Bite: 'The Fed Is Borderline Irresponsible' (Podcast)
Apr. 09, 2022 7:00 AM ET9 Comments2 Likes
The Fed wants to contain US economic growth and normalize interest rates says Charles Lieberman, Partner and CIO at Advisors Capital Management. This week we discuss the relative imbalance in the labor market, concerning overall trends and why the inverted yield curve does not signal a recession. 4 stock picks for right now. We also dive deep into Seeking Alpha PRO which highlights under-the-radar stock ideas for those investors looking for an edge in the market (sign up for a free trial).
This article was written by
Wall Street Breakfast, Seeking Alpha's flagship daily business news summary, is a one-page summary that gives you a rapid overview of the day's key financial news. It's designed for easy readability on the site or by email (including on mobile devices), and is published before 7:00 AM ET every market day. Wall Street Breakfast readership of over 1.6 million includes many from the investment-banking and fund-management industries. Sign up here to receive the Wall Street Breakfast in your inbox every business day: http://seekingalpha.com/account/email_preferences