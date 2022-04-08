U. J. Alexander/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) is worth a lot more than its current price. A year ago, BNTX's stock price was around $110. BNTX's stock price jumped from $113 on 7 April 2021 to $447 on 9 August 2021. Since then, the stock’s price dropped 63%, even as the company reported strong 3Q 2021 and 4Q 2021 financial results. I estimate the stock is worth $264, implying a 56% upside potential. According to Seeking Alpha ratings (Wall Street price target), BNTX has a low price target of $164, a median price target of $251, and a high price target of $396. Also, according to Seeking Alpha quant rating, the stock is a Strong Buy.

4Q 2021 results

In its 4Q 2021 financial result, BioNTech reported total revenue of €5.5b, compared with 4Q 2020 total revenue of €345m, up 1500%. The company’s FY 2021 revenue grew more than 3800% YoY. BNTX reported a profit of €12.18 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with a 4Q 2020 profit of €1.43 per diluted share. BioNTech’s net profit jumped from €15.2m in 2020 to €10.3b in 2021. In 2021, about 2.6 billion doses of Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine delivered to more than 165 countries. BioNTech increased its research and development expenses from €645m in 2020 to €949m in 2021, up 47%. BNTX's loans and borrowings jumped to more than €129m in 2021, up 1430% YoY. The company's total current liabilities increased from €606m in 2020 to €3482m in 2021. Moreover, on 31 March 2021, BioNTech announced entering into a share repurchase program, worth $1.5b over the next two years.

Estimation of BNTX’s 2022 vaccine delivery and 1Q 2022 revenue

In 2021, around 9 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses administered globally. Also, in 2021, 2.6 billion Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses delivered to more than 165 countries. Accounting for the time lag between providing and administering the vaccine doses, I estimate a 25% market share for Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. BioNTech and Pfizer signed orders to manufacture 2.4 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses in 2022. I estimate there will be more orders in the next nine months.

As of 6 April 2022, 4.98 billion people have received the COVID-19 vaccine worldwide (Table 1). According to the Bloomberg vaccine tracker, at the current pace of vaccination, “it will take another nine months until 75% of the population has received at least one dose.” I estimate 2.657 billion doses of BNT162b2 will be delivered by the end of 2022. I should notice that my estimation is based on the assumption that 50% of the world population will receive the third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 10% will receive the fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by the end of 2022. On 29 March 2022, BioNTech reported that FDA authorized the second booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in individuals aged 50 years and older. In a few months, there might be authorization for the second booster dose in individuals aged below 50.

Table 1 – Estimation of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine delivery in 2022

Author's calculations

In its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 financial result and corporate update, BioNTech reiterated BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine revenue guidance of €13 billion to €17 billion. I estimate that if the world increases the pace of administering the first and second boosters of the COVID-19 vaccine in the next nine months, BioNTech’s full-year 2022 vaccine revenue may reach €19 billion. Also, based on quarterly results, I estimate a 1Q 2022 revenue of €5.3 billion for BioNTech (Table 2).

Table 2 - 1Q 2022 revenue estimation

Author's calculations based on BioNTech's quarterly financial reports

Figure 1 shows that in European Union and the United States, Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine is the most administered vaccine. According to ourworldindata.org, as of 28 March 2022, 77% of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine administration globally belongs to the European Union and the United States. Also, respectively, 59% and 72% of vaccines administered in the United States and the European Union are manufactured by Pfizer/BioNTech. Furthermore, respectively, 61% (74 million doses) and 95% (87 million doses) of vaccine doses administered in South Korea and Japan were manufactured by Pfizer/BioNTech.

Figure 1 - COVID-19 vaccine doses administered by manufacturer, European Union and United States

ourworldindata.org

Performance

From now, the numbers are in US$ as I use Seeking Alpha’s data in the performance section and valuation section.

In the following section, I provided a detailed analysis of BioNTech’s capital structure for those readers who wish to scratch beneath the surface. In 2021, BNTX saw a very impressive 97% higher cash which was $2392.7m, versus the previous result of $1210.2m in 2020. The company’s debt increased in 2021 and sat at $286.7m, which is about 19% higher than its level of $240.2m at the end of 2020. Also, it is worth mentioning that BNTX’s equity surged amazingly during 2021 and sat at $8711.5m versus its level of $1371.8m at the end of 2020 (see Table 3).

Table 3 – BioNTech’s capital structure

Author

Analyzing BioNTech’s R&D to revenue during the recent years and comparing it with its peers, we observe that BNTX had the least amount among its competitors. This ratio measures the amount of revenue that is related to research and development expenditures (see Table 4). In a word, the current strong financial conditions and low leverage ratios will likely bring considerable improvements during 2022.

Table 4 – BioNTech’s R&D/revenue ratio vs. its peers.

Author

Valuation

Using Comparable Company Analysis (CCA), I evaluated that BioNTech stock is attractive and undervalued. Comparing BioNTech SE with other peer competitors – Gilead Sciences (GILD), Moderna (MRNA), Biogen Inc. (BIIB) - and using the CCA method, I estimate that the stock's fair value is $265. This method reflects the real-market data and is an appropriate way of analyzing BioNTech due to the company’s stability. In the case of choosing competitors, I considered biotechnology companies with similar research and development fields, size, and profitability. Data was gathered from the most recent quarterly and TTM data.

Analyzing other companies' ratios and comparing them with BNTX's, we can figure out that BioNTech looks relatively attractive and it is undervalued. The company's P/E ratio is 3.95x, which is far lower than the peer’s average of 6.95x. A stock with a lower P/E ratio is a value stock because it indicates that investors are paying less for every dollar of earnings they receive. Furthermore, the company’s EV/EBITDA is 3.73x compared with the peer’s average of 6.34x. In a word, the lower the EV/EBITDA, the cheaper the price for a company (see Figure 2).

Figure 2 – BioNTech’s financial ratios vs. its peers

Author

Besides BioNTech, I have done some analysis on the peer companies. Moderna's EV/EBIT amount is 3.44x, which is far lower than the peer's average. Also, Biogen’s EV/EBITDA is 8.61x, which is 34% higher than the group's average of 6.38x. Generally speaking, the higher EV/EBITDA implies that Biogen is potentially overvalued. Despite observing drops in BNTX's per-share price recently, using the CCA method, I evaluate that BNTX stock is potentially undervalued and has a considerable upside potential - a fair value of $265 (see Table 5).

Table 5 – BNTX stock valuation based on CCA method

Author's calculations

Risks

BioNTech benefited from the pandemic in 2021. However, from now on, everything depends on the third dose and fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The company expects to release the data for the third dose regimen in children aged 6 months to 5 years in a few weeks. Also, BioNTech has not released the data for the fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in adults aged 16 to 65 years. The time of data release for the third dose in children aged 5 years to 12 years is not determined yet. Also, BioNTech is working on the next generation of COVID-19 vaccines. It expects to release the data for the Omicron-based vaccine in a few weeks. In the second half of 2022, the company will release multiple updates on variant combinations and bivalent vaccines. There will be updates on the Influenza mRNA vaccine, infectious diseases vaccines, and oncology programs in the second half of 2022. Thus, as much as progress in any of the mentioned fields could help the company, bad news may cause the stock price to drop. Make sure you follow the company's press releases regularly (see Figure 3).

Figure 3 – BioNTech’s expected pipeline milestones in 2022

BioNTech's 2021 investor presentation

Summary

According to BioNTech’s guidance as of Nov 2021, the company expected FY 2021 revenue of €16 to €17 billion. The company’s FY 2021 actual revenue beat the expectation by 12%. BioNTech expects FY 2022 revenue of €14 to €17 billion. However, I estimate FY 2022 revenue of €19 billion for the German company. Also, based on my valuation, BNTX is undervalued at its current price. In a word, I am bullish on the stock.