A Preview Of March 2022 Lipper Flows: U.S. Equity Flows Remain Resilient

Apr. 08, 2022 8:06 AM ET
Jack Fischer profile picture
Jack Fischer
145 Followers

Summary

  • The Federal Reserve has made it crystal clear that fighting inflation is currently its primary commitment.
  • Despite the rough quarterly performance, trailing one-year returns and March month-to-date returns were strong for equity markets.
  • Lipper Global Financial Services Funds witnessed 41.1% of their AUM withdrawal from the classification since the start of the year.

Washington DC - Capitol political contributions, donations, funding and super pacs in American politics

Douglas Rissing/iStock via Getty Images

The Federal Reserve has made it crystal clear that fighting inflation is currently its primary commitment. The usage of the word “transitory” will be studied in future economics classes along with how we arrived at a 7.5% January Consumer Price Index and a 9.7% Producer Price Index. What we do know is Russia’s war with Ukraine has put significant strain on commodity prices, which have only added to a post-pandemic global economy already struggling to deal with massive consumer demand, historic federal stimulus, and untimely supply constraints.

While March flow figures are not finalized until later this month, we can look at preliminary flows to gauge how investors have been reacting to the current macro environment. First performance, Q1 2022 marked the first losing quarter since 2020 for board-based equity indices—Nasdaq (-9.10%), Russell 2000 (-7.80%), S&P 500 (-4.95%), and DJIA (-4.57%). Fixed income markets struggled as well, both the Bloomberg Municipal Bond Index (-6.23%) and Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (-5.93%) finished Q1 in the red.

Refinitiv Lipper

Despite the rough quarterly performance, trailing one-year returns and March month-to-date returns were strong for equity markets. Investors continued to pile into equity funds, adding another $24.5 billion (preliminary) during the month. January reported huge inflows into non-domestic equity funds (+$23.4 billion), but investor preference has shifted abruptly toward domestic funds. In March, U.S. domestic equity funds attracted $28.0 billion whereas non-domestic funds reported an outflow of $3.5 billion.

Domestic vs. non-domestic equities

Market participants have also shunned fixed-income funds in March, preliminary totals show outflows of $7.5 billion from taxable bond funds and $6.3 billion from tax-exempt bond funds. The significant rise in interest rates has forced investors to allocate toward shorter-duration funds as well as international income. Shorter duration gives investors the chance to reinvest at the higher rates quicker, while international debt provides diversification from U.S. policy rates.

The below chart highlights the Lipper classifications which have seen significant year-to-date inflows. Each of the eight classifications has realized inflows greater than 10% of the total AUM held within the classification. Lipper Commodities Funds drew in the largest percentage of flows to classification AUM (40.4%).

Lipper Classifications

On the flip side, the below seven Lipper classifications have suffered year-to-date outflows greater than 5% of their classification AUM. Lipper Global Financial Services Funds witnessed 41.1% of their AUM withdrawal from the classification since the start of the year.

Lipper Classifications

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

This article was written by

Jack Fischer profile picture
Jack Fischer
145 Followers
Jack Fischer joined Refinitiv Lipper as a Senior Research Analyst in February 2021. He is involved in analysis and research contributing to the FundFlow Insight and Fixed Income FundMarket reports. Jack spent time playing professional baseball with the Detroit Tigers before working at Northern Trust and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management. Currently based in Chicago, his background includes fixed income fund analysis, credit market research, and ESG reporting. Jack earned his Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Wake Forest University.
Follow
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.