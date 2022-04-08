Focus On Value
Summary
- Value stocks have outperformed on the rebound from this year's correction lows.
- That is not the norm, but the outperformance tends to persist when the Fed is raising interest rates.
- Focus on price-to-earnings and price-to-book ratios that are lower than average for companies that can continue to grow profits.
- This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, The Portfolio Architect. Learn More »
Stocks bounced back from what looked to be a third day of declines, as investors went bargain hunting in more defensive sectors of the market amid the uncertainty of war in Ukraine, runaway inflation, and tighter financial conditions. Healthcare and consumer staples were the top performing sectors because of the reasonable valuations and consistent earnings growth that can be found in both. At the same time, a new cycle high for the 10-year Treasury yield at 2.66% combined with a decline in 2-year yields to 2.47%, resulting in a renewed steepening of the yield curve, which portends a pickup in the rate of economic growth. With earnings season beginning in earnest next week, mixed signals abound.
As stocks, bonds, and commodities go through a repricing stage, instigated by a new tightening cycle and the withdrawal of liquidity from the financial system, the debate will continue as to whether we are in the late stage of the economic cycle that precedes recession or a mid-cycle slowdown. I have advocated that we are in an economic slowdown from the unsustainable stimulus-induced levels of growth that characterized last year. This expansion only started in 2020. Yet that suggests that the Fed will be successful in navigating what is called a soft landing, whereby it tames inflation without stifling growth to the point that it results in a recession. Recession is the easy call with the Fed poised to aggressively raise interest rates and withdraw liquidity through a new quantitative tightening program, but I don't see it in the numbers. In fact, the New York Fed's Weekly Economic Index has slowed demonstrably from last year but remains well above levels over the past decade.
With respect to stock market strategy, irrespective of the current stage of the economic cycle, the safest approach is to focus on value. The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) has a commanding lead over the Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) on a year-to-date basis, as it declined less during the correction and has nearly fully recovered its losses on the rebound. This makes sense from the standpoint that undervalued stocks tend to outperform following interest rates hikes, which have already started, and that leadership tends to persist.
When value leads growth coming out of a correction, or what is otherwise known as quality, it tends to outperform over the next 12-month period. That makes a lot of sense today considering how cheap value stocks remain after the rebound in the stock market.
Lastly, the odds of value outperforming increase significantly when the Fed is hiking interest rates, which we know will happen at every meeting that remains this year. This means focusing on stocks with lower-than-average price-to-earnings and price-to-book multiples. Additionally, companies with strong balance sheets that can produce free cash and grow profits in the current environment.
Taking this approach does not confine investors exclusively to the most defensive sectors of the market, as value can be found in every sector today if it meets such criteria. I will be touching on some of my favorite value-oriented names in coming daily briefs with a focus on one from each sector of the S&P 500 index.
Lots of services offer investment ideas, but few offer a comprehensive top-down investment strategy that helps you tactically shift your asset allocation between offense and defense. That is how The Portfolio Architect compliments other services that focus on the bottom-ups security analysis of REITs, CEFs, ETFs, dividend-paying stocks and other securities.
This article was written by
Lawrence is the publisher of The Portfolio Architect. He has more than 25 years of experience managing portfolios for individual investors. He began his career as a Financial Consultant in 1993 with Merrill Lynch and worked in the same capacity for several other Wall Street firms before realizing his long-term goal of complete independence when he founded Fuller Asset Management. He graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a B.A. in Political Science in 1992.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Lawrence Fuller is the Managing Director of Fuller Asset Management, a Registered Investment Adviser. This post is for informational purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Lawrence Fuller makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made by him or Fuller Asset Management. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by will be met. Information or opinions expressed may change without notice, and should not be considered recommendations to buy or sell any particular security.