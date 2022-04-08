Scott Olson/Getty Images News

We particularly enjoyed our Arkema ride (OTCPK:ARKAF) (OTCPK:ARKAY). Since our initial article, the company has performed excellently both at results level and also regarding stock price appreciation. Currently, we are adjusting our internal estimates and we believe there are other European chemical players that are better positioned to stock price upside, BASF is a perfect example - you can have a look at our recent publication.

It's not that we are not confident anymore, it is simply that we believe that Arkema has reached its current upside limit and downside risks are equally important to consider. We update our internal model and despite our adjustment, we have derived a target price of €100 per share.

Key Points

The company managed to beat Wall Street analyst's consensus in Q4 and FY results; Looking at the intermediates division, we believe that further partnerships are limited; We already upgraded our internal estimate in the Ashland Adhesives segment; We are pretty confident in the chemicals space and we continue to forecast solid pricing power in upstream acrylics We already increased our target price, forecasting price increases across all Arkema divisions, but we believe that will only partially offset material costs and inflationary pressures; More specifically, we are not very confident in the Bostik margin progression as well as in the acrylics environment where the price is at more than 60% above mid-cycle; More supply is coming in the coating solutions division and we might expect further pressure; Arkema's balance sheet is very solid, this might offer M&A opportunities, however we do not believe that this is the right momentum. Latest chemicals transactions are currently at premiums much higher than the historical average. We would prefer some disinvestment. Last but not least, Arkema's dividend is pretty low compared to its peers. The dividend proposed is €3 per share, currently yielding 2.8% at the time of writing. The company increased the dividend payment from pre-COVID-19 levels whereas BASF only increased its DPS by 10cents, but it is currently offering a 6.6% dividend yield. Last year, Arkema bought back €300 million worth of shares after the PMMA sale.

Arkema Dividend

Having said that, we still believe that Arkema is a great company and very well managed. Not many SA contributors are writing about the French company, here below is our comment on its latest results.

Q4 and FY results

During Q4, the company reported sales of €2,500 million compared to €1,985 million a year ago confirming its positive trend mainly due to pricing power. Net profit was €112 million compared to €43 million a year ago. Basic EPS from continuing operations was €1.58 compared to €0.38 a year ago. Looking at the full year, at the EBITDA level, Arkema reached its historic high.

Arkema Q4 results

Valuation

Our internal team is valuing the company thanks to a three-stage discount cash flow model. Key inputs are a 10% WACC and a long-term growth rate of 2%. Looking at the multiple valuations, we arrived at a 6.5x EV/EBITDA and we believe that it is more than fairly priced given Arkema's end market exposure.

