Halliburton: Great Energy Play

The Chart of the Day belongs to the oil services company Halliburton (HAL). I found the stock by using Barchart's powerful screening function to find the stock with the highest Weighted Alpha and technical buy signals that are closest to their 52 week highs, then used the Flipchart function to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Spotter signaled a buy on 3/21 the stock gained 6.28%. The stock is within .15% of its 52 week high.

"Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning. This segment also provides electrical submersible pumps, as well as artificial lift services. The Drilling and Evaluation segment offers drilling fluid systems, performance additives, completion fluids, solids control, specialized testing equipment, and waste management services; oilfield completion, production, and downstream water and process treatment chemicals and services; drilling systems and services; wireline and perforating services consists of open-hole logging, and cased-hole and slickline; and drill bits and services comprising roller cone rock bits, fixed cutter bits, hole enlargement, and related downhole tools and services, as well as coring equipment and services. This segment also provides cloud based digital services and artificial intelligence solutions on an open architecture for subsurface insights, integrated well construction, and reservoir and production management; testing and subsea services, such as acquisition and analysis of reservoir information and optimization solutions; and project management and integrated asset management services. Halliburton Company was founded in 1919 and is based in Houston, Texas." - Source

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals

114.77+ Weighted Alpha

87.07% gain in the last year

Trend Spotter buy signal

Above its 20, 50, 100 and 200 day moving averages

10 new highs and up 8.65% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 63.42%

Technical support level at 38.73

Recently traded at 39.99 with a 50 day moving average of 34.78

Fundamental Factors:

Market Cap $33.91 billion

P/E 34.37

Dividend yield 1.29%

Revenue expected to grow 19.10% this year and another 12.70% next year

Earnings estimated to increase 63.90% this year, an additional 33.30% next year and continue to compound at an annual rate of 62.70% for the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment - I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analysts issued 13 strong buy, 8 buy, 5 hold and 1 under perform opinion on the stock

Some analysts have a price target as high as 45.00

The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool voted 3,330 to 195 for the stock to beat the market with the more experienced investors voting 426 to 36 for the same result

104,760 investors are monitoring the stock on Seeking Alpha

Ratings Summary

Factor Grades

Now 3M ago 6M ago Valuation D- F F Growth A- C+ B- Profitability B B- B- Momentum A- B- C+ Revisions B B B+

Quant Ranking

Sector

Energy

Industry

Oil and Gas Equipment and Services

Ranked in Industry

9 out of 51

Ranked in Sector

76 out of 250

Ranked Overall

766 out of 4291

