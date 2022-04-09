Sigma Lithium - Undiscovered But Not For Long
The Chart of the Day belongs to the Canadian owned Brazilian lithium miner Sigma Lithium (SGML). I found the stock by sorting Barchart's All Time High list first by the highest Weighted Alpha then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Spotter signaled a buy on 3/1 the stock gained 28.92%.
"Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and SÃ£o JosÃ© properties comprising 27 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 191 square kilometers located in the AraÃ§uaÃ and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil. The company was formerly known as Sigma Lithium Resources Corporation and changed its name to Sigma Lithium Corporation in July 2021. Sigma Lithium Corporation is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada." - Source
Barchart Technical Indicators:
- 100% technical buy signals
- 269.90+ Weighted Alpha
- 259.09% gain in the last year
- Trend Spotter buy signal
- Above its 20, 50 and 100 Day moving averages
- 11 new highs and up 51.26% in the last month
- Relative Strength Index 78.32%
- Technical support level at 13.88
- Recently traded at 14.40 with a 50 day moving average of 10.35
Fundamental Factors:
- Market Cap $1.40 billion
- Being a Canadian company that operates in Brazil means this is not a widely followed company so Revenue and earnings projections aren't reliable
- Wall Street analyst issued 2 strong buy and 1 buy recommendation on the stock
- The consensus price target is 15.33 with one analysts looking for 17.00
- 1,270 investors are monitoring the stock on Seeking Alpha
