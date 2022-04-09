Sigma Lithium - Undiscovered But Not For Long

Olemedia/E+ via Getty Images

The Chart of the Day belongs to the Canadian owned Brazilian lithium miner Sigma Lithium (SGML). I found the stock by sorting Barchart's All Time High list first by the highest Weighted Alpha then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Spotter signaled a buy on 3/1 the stock gained 28.92%.

SGML Price vs Daily Moving Averages ( )

"Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and SÃ£o JosÃ© properties comprising 27 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 191 square kilometers located in the AraÃ§uaÃ­ and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil. The company was formerly known as Sigma Lithium Resources Corporation and changed its name to Sigma Lithium Corporation in July 2021. Sigma Lithium Corporation is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada." - Source

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals

269.90+ Weighted Alpha

259.09% gain in the last year

Trend Spotter buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 Day moving averages

11 new highs and up 51.26% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 78.32%

Technical support level at 13.88

Recently traded at 14.40 with a 50 day moving average of 10.35

