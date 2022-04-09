Black Bear Value Fund - Berkshire Hathaway: Why Own It At All
Summary
- Berkshire Hathaway is a collection of high-quality businesses, excellent management, and a good amount of optionality in their cash position.
- Recently Berkshire Hathaway acquired Alleghany for $11.6B.
- I expect Berkshire to compound at good, not great returns.
The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.
Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A)
Below is the rough Berkshire on-a-napkin valuation I like to do periodically. Recently BRK acquired Alleghany for $11.6BB. I assume a reduction in cash for this amount and an increase of $550MM in operating income. I do not give benefit to the increased float nor any synergies. Again, this is a rough exercise to sanity check our assumptions.
- Cash of ~$103,000 per class A Share (vs. $104k 1 year ago)
- Down/Base/Up marks cash at book value to an 8% premium (vs. to 10% a year ago)
- Investments based on December prices ~$248,000 per class A share (vs. $194k a year ago)
- Presume a range of stock prices that result in:
- Down = $149,000 per class A share (-40%- assumes portfolio is overpriced)
- Base = $211,000 per class A share (-15% - assumes portfolio is overpriced)
- Up = $285,000 per class A share (+15%)
- Presume a range of stock prices that result in:
- Operating businesses that should generate ~$17,000 of pre-tax income per Class A share (vs. $15k)
- Down = 9x = $153,000 per share - equates to ~8% FCF yield
- Base = 12x = $204,000 - equates to ~6% FCF yield
- Up = 12x = $204,000 - equates to ~6% FCF yield
- Overall (vs. $529,000 at quarter end)
- Down = $413,000 (-28%)
- Base = $526,000 (fairly priced)
- Up = $600,000 (13% underpriced)
Going forward I expect Berkshire to compound at good, not great returns. The likely question is why own it at all if we expect modest returns…
BRK is a collection of high-quality businesses, excellent management, and a good amount of optionality in their cash position. If the cash were to be deployed accretively the true value would be greater than an 8% premium (as mentioned above). The combination of a pie that is growing, an increasing share of said pie due to stock buybacks, upside optionality from cash and a tight range of likely business outcomes that span a variety of economic futures gives me comfort in continuing to own Berkshire.
