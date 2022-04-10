Andrii Zastrozhnov/iStock via Getty Images

Remitly (NASDAQ:RELY) is an online money transfer platform primarily designed to help millions of immigrants worldwide to send money to their loved ones. Remitly is also used to send money to business partners or clients. The fintech platform, domiciled in Seattle, Washington, operates across America, Europe, Asia, Africa, the Philippines, and Australia. Remitly supports money transfers from 17 sending countries to more than 130 receiving countries worldwide. The company initially started as a remittance search platform before it metamorphosed into a full-fledged remittance company.

TradingView

Remitly is subtly disrupting the remittance industry. With more than $20 billion in sending volume since operation when it was founded in 2011 and approximately 2.8 million active customers, up 50% year-over-year, Remitly is undoubtedly a company of the future. The company's rapid growth and solid technology have attracted both retail and institutional investors. Both short-term and long-term investors could take a long position with the company and ride upward with its imminent growth.

Industry Growth and Valuation

Remitly Global was established with the primary purpose to have seamless transborder transactions, especially between immigrants and their families. The mobile money service provider makes it seamless to send money to 130 countries from the United States, Britain, Belgium, Germany, Spain, Italy, and a few other countries in Europe, which the company called sending countries. Remitly started as an online remittance processing platform between the United States and the Philippines. The company raised more than $500 million in a series of funding before its IPO. This fund helped the fintech company extend its services to many parts of the world. Remitly equity investors include Visa (V), PayU, and Stripe (STRIP), to name a few.

In the course of its growth, Remitly acquired two organizations. The company acquires Talio to boost its money transfer platform with messaging features, while in 2019, Remitly acquired 'Symphoni', a startup that helps immigrants and underserved small business owners to access credit facilities. The acquisition of Symphoni further solidifies Remitly's presence and acceptability among the immigrants and underserved small businesses.

Remitly

Furthermore, the immigrant remittance market poses a huge revenue opportunity for Remitly. It is interesting to note that the cross-border remittances market was estimated at $1.5 trillion in 2020, while $540 billion of the cross-border remittances were sent to developing countries. The immigrant remittance market where Remitly has a competitive advantage is not adequately served, and the transaction percentages are as high as 6% or even more. This, therefore, creates a huge market opportunity for Remitly.

Financials

YCharts

The first quarterly earnings report of Remitly, which came about in Q3 2021 after the company's initial public offering in September, was impressive. The company reported a revenue of $135.1 million compared to $71.8 million in the previous year for the same quarter. Revenue increased by 69% year-over-year while transactions or sending volume processed on Remitly increased from $3.2 billion to $5.2 billion. This was a strong start for Remitly as a public company. The excellent reception which the Seattle-based fintech company received from investors raised its market valuation from $1.5 billion to $7.8 billion. Combining these metrics and fundamental factors showcases an investment opportunity for the future. I will assume that any dip in the company's share price is another opportunity for investors to add to their positions.

Remitly's strategic plan to transform and create a robust platform for immigrants to send money to families was a major drive in its massive adoption and a turnaround in its revenue. The adoption is more evident in the astronomical increase of the platform users from 1.7 million to 2.7 million, which represents a 58% increase year-over-year. A significant number of Remitly active customers are immigrants living in the United States. This thereby solidly positioned Remitly to benefit from the United States immigrant remittance market.

Marcos Bento - Medium

Furthermore, in Q4 2021, Remitly transactions or sending volume increased to $6.0 billion from $3.6 billion recorded in Q4 2020. This volume represents a 64% increase from the same quarter in the previous year. The increase in transactions resulted from more receiving countries activated on the company's platform - by the end of FY 2021, Remitly had extended its operations to 130 countries. The fintech company has also processed a transaction or sending volume of $20.4 billion, a remarkable increase from the $12.1 billion recorded in FY 2020.

Risks and Mitigants

It should be acknowledged that Remitly Global operates in an industry where many third parties are involved. Thereby, the company is exposed to failure or mistakes committed by any of its working partners. Moreover, as a fintech company, the process is complex and interdependent. Thus, this can lead to a delay or even disruption in its services which can subsequently have a significant negative impact on the company's customers' experiences or even its revenues. Similarly, as a cross-border payment company, Remitly could be affected by national and global politics or social unrest. For instance, following the sanctions against Russia, Remitly had to suspend its money transfer service in Russia.

A more fundamental risk faced by the company is the competitive nature of the fintech industry. Before the emergence of Remitly, many companies served the same purpose, while many others will spring up. The primary contender amongst these would be Wise (OTCPK:WPLCF). Even still, though Wise offers global support and competitive conversion rates much like Remitly, the company has higher fees and only supports bank-to-bank transfers. Other competitive services such as Xoom almost all have higher transfer fees and, as is the case with Xoom, have low maximum transfer limits.

The fast pace development of financial technology is a threat to Remitly revenue, especially if it is unable to catch up with the industry's technology. Suffice to say that the introduction of blockchain technology (cryptocurrency) as an alternative way of payment put Remitly at risk. Nevertheless, Remitly is on the verge of integrating cryptocurrency in its payments service, which will help the company compete successfully in the cryptocurrency space, especially during its maturity. This development is important to ensure the company is not outcompeted by the simple, anonymous transactions that crypto exchanges currently offer. Integrating such functionality into their platform allows more technologically-inclined Remitly users to use crypto as a medium of exchange without having to resort to a different service, thus preventing Remitly from losing business to such crypto alternatives.

Key Takeaways

Remitly Global is well-positioned for good market opportunities in cross-border remittance payment. The future of cross-border remittance will be exclusively digital. The aggressive demand for a safe, low fee, and convenient means of sending money globally will drive the digital remittance market where Remitly is well established to be one of the major players. Furthermore, Remitly has been innovating and building superior products to serve customers' needs. With more than 5 million customers and solid partnerships with many banks worldwide, including thousands of cash pick-ups, Remitly possesses enough bullish points to interest both retail and institutional investors. The company's revenue has spiked in the last few months after going public. With the company's competitive advantage and acceptability among immigrants, Remitly has an overwhelming potential for the future. The company's solid fundamentals and sector growth forecasts present a bullish opportunity. It is therefore projected that Remitly will be an excellent long-term investment opportunity for both retail and institutional investors.