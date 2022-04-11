Is This Great Investment Era Ending? - Weekly Blog # 728

shih-wei/E+ via Getty Images

In recorded financial history, two of the most important tools are Gresham’s Law and Arbitrage. Applying these tools may aid in thinking about the current decline in stock prices, which is likely to evolve from a cyclical bear market or a secular change into a structural change. (As with any prediction of the future, the analysis of the present can be incomplete, leading to incorrect judgements. Recognizing these risks, I hope it is useful to analyze the present and speculate on the future.)

The following observations may be germane to the analysis:

Most governments want to stay in power and attempt to do so by growing the money supply, providing food and other critical resources to keep most of the population tolerant of them. As with any gifts, there are costs disguised as taxes and restrictions. These “gifts” have now become very expensive, generating excessive inflation and lower currency values, which in turn impacts purchasing power. Many restaurants and other retail establishments no longer take coin of the realm but only accept credit card payments. Around the world, there is increased demand for cryptocurrency vehicles. The invasion of Ukraine by Russia has focused countries on critical shortages of energy, selected other minerals, fertilizer, and most importantly, food. Wars are often fought between countries perceiving near-term differences in their supply of critical needs. We are approaching the possibility of a different kind of World War. Instead of East vs. West, it is likely to be North vs. South, with northern populations declining and southern populations growing. This sets up a transfer of resources and relative power. No country has an absolute mastery of technology. Global mass communication implies widespread dissemination of both correct and incorrect information. Relative investment performance no longer favors the generation of sales, earnings, net cash, investment income, and similar measures vs. the attraction of future products and services. (Within their respective investment leagues, there are new leaders without much benefit of history or success.)

Please add your own observations and communicate them.

Gresham’s Law came out of the observation that when governments use a less valuable currency in place of older coins with a higher mineral value, the holders of the older currency hoard it. In terms of usage, the less valuable currency drives out use the more valuable currency. Is that happening today? If it is happening, how will economies restructure under that pressure?

One standard analytical technique is to look at an object, such as real estate or an artwork, and differentiate it from other measures. One wishes to own the lower-priced instrument, hoping it will graduate to the level of the higher-valued instrument. Sometimes it works, but the real value is the perceived price differential, which becomes an article of faith.

Just as Latin American gold changed the entire European economy for approx. two hundred years, changes resulting from the imbalances observed above will likely have substantial ramifications for us all, especially for our heirs.

What do you think?

There are a lot of things happening that can be described as pointing to the upside, despite a negative picture overall. There are five mutual fund peer groups averaging better than 20% year to date: Natural Resources +31.55%, Global Natural Resources +22.86%, Energy MLP +22.26 %, Commodity funds +20.70%, and Latin America funds +20.54%. Similarly, there are commodity pool peer groups holding futures or commodities: hogs +27.5%, wheat +25.2%, soybeans +23.4%, orange juice +22.7%, and sugar +22.5%. It appears the invasion of Ukraine may have a bigger impact on the global food supply for Europe and China than energy. It may be fitting that this change is appearing now as we close a financial, economic, and political era.

We should now begin to look carefully, finding what will work for us as well as against us. We are due for surprises and some difficulties, along with some victories.

Thoughts?

