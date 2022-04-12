Why Has Carvana Stock Dropped In 2022 And Is It A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?
Summary
- Carvana stock has fallen more than 70% from its August highs.
- It has also continued to fall further in 2022 as the market continues to batter unprofitable growth stocks like CVNA.
- We discuss why CVNA stock is a Hold.
- I do much more than just articles at Ultimate Growth Investing: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »
Investment Thesis
Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) is a leading online platform for buying and selling used cars. It has been a beneficiary of the robust growth in used car sales over the past few years. However, CVNA stock has also been buffeted since its momentum spike in late August. The company has recently faced several headwinds relating to logistics snarls, supply chain disruptions, significant price surges, and rapid interest rate hikes.
Consequently, the stock faced significant downward pressure as the market battled to value CVNA stock. Given its negative earnings and FCF profitability, valuing CVNA stock has posed a considerable challenge. Furthermore, the additional investments and buildout of its recent ADESA acquisition also added execution risks.
Given the challenging macro environment over unprofitable growth stocks, we believe Carvana stock could remain in the penalty box for a while. The macro and supply chain challenges could continue to be headwinds towards near-term re-rating. Furthermore, we believe there are plenty of profitable growth stocks to consider, given the recent tech bear market.
Therefore, we rate CVNA stock at Hold for now.
CVNA Stock Key Metrics
CVNA stock has lost a massive 71.5% in value since its August highs. Despite that, we need to highlight that it doesn't mean that CVNA stock is cheap now.
Investors need to be wary of growth stocks that seem to have low revenue multiples and think that they are cheap. For example, CVNA stock last traded at an NTM revenue multiple of 0.9x, markedly lower than its 3Y mean of 1.9x. However, it operates a first-party online sales model, and thus first-party retailers often have relatively lower revenue multiples, given their business model.
And, if we observe its FCF and normalized earnings multiples, it's clear that Carvana is unprofitable. It last traded at an NTM FCF yield of -14.9% and an NTM normalized P/E of -29.8x.
Why Has Carvana Stock Dropped In 2022?
If we refer to Carvana's recent 10-K risks disclosures, we can glean valuable insights on why it has continued to fall in 2022. The company highlighted that it has come under intense pressure from the challenging macro environment that has buffeted its business model. While it has affected the automotive industry, we think unprofitable businesses like Carvana's would come under a more significant impact. Carvana highlighted (edited):
Our business is subject to risks related to the larger automotive ecosystem, including consumer demand, global supply chain challenges, and other macroeconomic issues.
Purchases of new and used vehicles are typically discretionary for consumers and have been, and may continue to be, affected by negative trends in the economy and other factors, including the COVID-19 pandemic, rising interest rates, rising vehicle prices, the cost of energy and gasoline.
In addition, our business may be negatively affected by challenges to the larger automotive ecosystem, including urbanization, global supply chain challenges, and other macroeconomic issues. (Carvana's FY21 10-K)
Hence, the company has come under pressure from most of the listed macro and industry-specific conditions that have continued to batter the automotive industry.
Carvana has continued to post tremendous topline growth as it continued to penetrate a highly fragmented market. However, despite its massive growth, Carvana accentuated that it has merely penetrated 3.5% of its "oldest cohort." Therefore, the company is confident that it's still in the early innings of its market opportunity.
But, we can understand why the market has not given Carvana the due credit that it's asking for. Despite its phenomenal topline growth, its FCF margins remained deeply in the red. Furthermore, it deteriorated in FY21, as its FCF margin fell from -17.3% to -24.6%. In addition, it has also been unable to generate consistent GAAP EBIT margins over time, as seen above. Therefore, it's hardly surprising that the stock faced significant value compression. And, we think it's well deserved. The market has gotten it right.
What Is Carvana Stock Outlook?
The company is optimistic about its latest ADESA acquisition. Management believes that the acquisition has given it tremendous leverage given its vertical integration. But, its purchase price was not cheap, priced at 22x EBITDA. The deal is also costly to finance, costing Carvana $3.3B (including $1B in CapEx investments across 56 sites).
But management is sanguine about the revenue and cost synergies relating to its acquisition. CEO Ernest Garcia accentuated (edited):
And so there is a large portion of the real estate that is owned by ADESA. That's a very valuable asset that can be added to this. And on that land, we can build these inspection centers.
And if you think about what the 2M incremental capacity means to incremental EBITDA, it's on the order of $5B annually. And then if you just look at our logistics benefits, we're $750 better off in unit economics through lower inbound costs, lower outbound transport costs and lower customer acquisition costs because of higher conversion due to faster delivery.
So that's a big number. So I say our job now is to execute because the path is clear. We can see the demand. We know the unit economics. We now have the facilities to build on top of, and now we have to go do that. - Carvana
But, we remain cautious about the company's aggressive expansion plan. We concur that it has afforded the company meaningful synergistic opportunities. But, the challenge of vertically integrating the business is a massive one, given the company's lack of profitability. Therefore, we think the market could continue to evaluate Carvana based on its current model, which has come under significant pressure. Unless the macro environment improves further, we believe the stock could continue to trade sideways in the near term.
Is CVNA Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?
The street has gotten their price targets on CVNA stock terribly wrong over the past year. The analysts had bought into the company's "long-term growth story" without paying sufficient attention to its profitability.
Nonetheless, we believe that the market has digested its growth premium significantly. Therefore, going short on the stock now also doesn't seem wise either.
Still, given the above structural headwinds, we believe the stock would continue to consolidate. As such, we rate CVNA stock at Hold.
Do you want to buy only at the right entry points for your growth stocks?
We help you to pick lower-risk entry points, ensuring you are able to capitalize on them with a higher probability of success and profit on their next wave up. Your membership also includes:
24/7 access to our model portfolios
Daily Tactical Market Analysis to sharpen your market awareness and avoid the emotional rollercoaster
Access to all our top stocks and earnings ideas
Access to all our charts with specific entry points
Real-time chatroom support
Real-time buy/sell/hedge alerts
Sign up now for a Risk-Free 14-Day free trial!
This article was written by
I'm Jere Ong, the principal analyst and founder of JR Research and Ultimate Growth Investing Marketplace service.
Ultimate Growth Investing is curated to help investors achieve 5x to 10x returns over the next five years.
As a growth-oriented investor myself, I am aware of the challenges investors face in their quest to find the right growth stocks. There are so many high-potential companies in the market. As these are emerging leaders, the due diligence required is even more crucial. All growth investors want multi-bagger returns. Unfortunately, most could hardly find the time to do the necessary work.
Therefore, our service is here to help these investors. We are full-time investors and traders. We work day-in, day-out to find the best opportunities for ourselves. Now, we are extending those opportunities to these investors through the service.
If you also prefer someone to do all the hard work for you, I invite you to try out our service.
Subscribe right now because you get to try out the service for 14 days FREE. Seeking Alpha's unconditional guarantee also protects your free trial.
Your billing only starts after the free trial. So there's absolutely no risk at all for you to subscribe. Upon subscription, you will have access to all of our investing resources. You will also have access to our Growth Portfolio.
Come and join our community of investors as we navigate the ups and down of the market together. All our best ideas are shared only with our community in the service. Hence, you will not be able to find them on the free site.
If you have any questions, feel free to send me a direct message. I'm here to help.
I look forward to connecting with you in Ultimate Growth Investing soon!
More About Me:
I was already a full-time investor and trader before I joined Seeking Alpha as a contributor. I enjoy sharing my experience, knowledge, and mistakes with fellow investors who don't have time to look at the market. It is not a part-time job that I do on the side. I depend on what I do for a living. I take these responsibilities very seriously.
I was previously an Executive Director with a global financial services corporation. I graduated with an Economics Degree from National University of Singapore [NUS]. NUS is Asia's #1 university according to Quacquarelli Symonds [QS] annual higher education ranking. It also held the #11 position in QS World University Rankings 2022.
I'm also a Commissioned Officer (Reservist) with the Singapore Armed Forces. I'm the Battalion Second-in-command of an Armored Regiment. I currently hold the rank of Major.
I love spending time researching high-quality growth companies. That also includes investing time analyzing their price action. In addition, it has allowed me to develop a clear understanding of how institutional investors play their game.
Our best research ideas in the service are highly actionable. We own our best ideas and have skin in the game. Our ideas are not just designed to be a good read. Therefore you wouldn't get abstract theories or concepts from us. You will only get timely and actionable ideas. These are also high probability and workable set-ups with lower-risk entry points.
My LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jjere/
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.