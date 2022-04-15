Proximus: Maybe It's Time To Consider Telcos
Summary
- We covered Proximus some weeks ago, focusing on its valuation which was attractive.
- Now we consider it more seriously as questions around the cycle arise and we look for exposures that are highly defensive as recession risks loom.
- Telcos are a safe bet, as people aren't going to shut off their internet in pretty much any circumstance, even if disposable incomes fall quite dramatically under stagflation.
- Proximus is certainly not at the top of a cycle, its price has been deeply languishing, and while its dividend is precarious, its end markets are strong and it has a margin of safety in the multiple.
- Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Value Lab get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Published on the Value Lab 12/4/22
It's tough to know what to think of markets right now. There are very real inflation factors coming from the supply side, and rates are rising which may not help inflation and would then also hit disposable income. There's also the question about the goods cycle, which has been elevated at the expense of services, potentially turning around as rates hike, which would be good for inflation but hurt portfolios with commodity price exposure. Things are polarising right now, either rate hikes will work and turn the goods market around as well as inflation, or they won't and we're going to have much smaller pocketbooks. This is the view that we are developing, and therefore are looking for positions that are agnostic to either outcome. We think Proximus (OTCPK:BGAOF)(OTCPK:BGAOY) and telcos like them fit the bill.
The Economic Angle
It is unsure what will happen. Real rates are of course quite low right now, but goods are running into shortages and prices are getting really high, so the economic impact is definitely negative. When rates hike and cool down the economy, the question is whether supply shortages will unwind. Perhaps lower money velocity will even slow down plans for firms to expand capacity, and inflation from the supply side might last longer than expected. Certainly, mortgage payments will go up, corporate leverage will become more expensive and the turnover of goods should decrease. If inflation isn't combated, then we have a very serious economic issue that will leak into employment, a.k.a stagflation. If inflation is combated, then good exposures should fall regardless.
That's why we are reducing our exposure to commodities that have benefited highly in the pandemic environment, and are either taking industrial exposures with little commodity risks, or we are pivoting to companies that have a clear value proposition, are defensive in every economical eventuality, and already trade at a very low price. We think Proximus hits each of these criteria perfectly.
Share Price
One thing is for sure, Proximus has not been an outperformer. We think there are a couple of key reasons for this. The first is the CAPEX burden. Proximus will be financing a fiber rollout for the next five years, and the CAPEX burden is probably going to be very substantial, maybe around 3 billion EUR, which is already more than 50% of the current market cap. Fiber rollouts have been a major source of pain for Telco investors across markets. BT Group (OTCPK:BTGOF) had the issue of needing to finance a fiber rollout which meant they couldn't sustain their all important dividend at a time when their investors needed some payout assurances. Proximus is hanging onto its dividend for now, which leads us to the second reason we think Proximus is being shunned: the dividend is not sustainable.
Clearly it isn't sustainable because net debt is having to rise in order to meet the dividend payments. Free cash flow, on account of the elevated CAPEX, is not able to cover dividend payments at all. In fact the payout ratios are really elevated on FCF at 163%.
Investors are probably forecasting major dividend cuts or dividend cancellation at some point over the next five years while the fiber rollout is being financed and are pre-empting the hit by selling the stock. However, at this point we don't think the price can go much lower and has bottomed out despite having no rebound momentum.
Defensive Markets
While the dividend is not sustainable, the markets are very defensive. Firstly, on a demographic front, Belgium is not the worst we've seen in Europe. In fact, the population pyramid looks pretty reasonable, with no extreme drop off in the younger populations to support future demographic support of phone plan customers. Moreover, households will be supported by the demographic trends for fixed line internet customers.
But ahead of the demographic support for the businesses, they are defensive in what they provide as well. Phone plans and fixed line internet are not services that one would quickly cut off in order to save money. First of all, unlike a utility bill, these bills are relatively fixed and not very large, especially because there is a sort of implicit expectation by regulators in European countries that goods that are of extreme public importance like internet won't become in the least prohibitively expensive. Moreover, with work from home being exercised by both employees and businesses, it is an essential resource for both looking and engaging in employment. It is also the source of much of the media and entertainment people consume, so it's going nowhere.
Conclusions
There's more to consider about Proximus. Its debt costs are extraordinarily low at 1.64% on fixed coupon debt.
The debt matures in a while, so the interest expenses should be mostly unaffected by the rate hikes that are coming over the next couple of quarters.
The multiple is also very low thanks to the IPO of Telesign where the valuation acts as an offset to net debt as a non-operating asset. Since it is not yet profitable, it is not contributing to the comprehensive EBITDA. Telesign has a value of 1.3 billion EUR which offsets almost half of the CAPEX burdens introduced by the fiber rollout. Adjusting the multiple for the incoming CAPEX burden, debt and the offset from Telesign, the multiple becomes around 5.6x, which is low in absolute terms, and marginally lower than peers that trade at multiples towards 7x.
While a cut of the dividend could be a hit to the stock price, the already low multiple and defensive businesses make it a place where we'd be willing to park our money at this point. We rate Proximus a buy.
If you thought our angle on this company was interesting, you may want to check out our service, The Value Lab. We focus on long-only value strategies, where we try to find international mispriced equities and target a portfolio yield of about 4%. We've done really well for ourselves over the last 5 years, but it took getting our hands dirty in international markets. If you are a value-investor, serious about protecting your wealth, our group of buy-side and sell-side experienced analysts will have lots to talk about. Give our no-strings-attached free trial a try to see if it's for you.
This article was written by
Valkyrie Trading Society, formerly Bocconi's Valkyrie Trading Society, is a society of Alumni that have graduated into successful financial services careers. We seek to provide honest and global dividend-value insight leveraging our group's broad and deep experience in finance to contribute to Seeking Alpha. We provide more obscure research on our marketplace service, The Value Lab, covering value stocks in global developed markets.
DISCLOSURE: All of our articles are a matter of opinion, informed as they might be, and must be treated as such. We take no responsibility for your investments but wish you best of luck.
DISCLOSURE: Some of Valkyrie's members also have contributed individually or through shared accounts on Seeking Alpha. Currently: Guney Kaya contributes on his own now, and members have contributed on Mare Evidence Lab and account. Formerly Bocconi's Valkyrie Trading Society.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in BGAOF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.