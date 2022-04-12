ThitareeSarmkasat/iStock via Getty Images

Rising long-term interest rates crushed stocks yesterday with the yield on the 10-year Treasury hitting a more than 3-year high of 2.79%. The technology sector was the hardest hit of S&P 500 sectors with the exception of energy, which sold off due to another $4 decline in crude oil prices to $94 per barrel. Investors are concerned that the latest wave of coronavirus in China will slow its rate of economic growth and stymie demand. This morning's Consumer Price Index report is likely to register a new multi-decade high above 8%, but that should be the peak rate provided oil prices continue to decline. If so, it may also mark a near-term peak in long-term interest rates, which would be welcome news for stock investors.

The rise in the 10-year Treasury yield this year has been truly stunning. While a rate of 2.79% may seem trivial from the standpoint of the interest earned, the percentage increase is very unusual, as it is up nearly 100%. That is the primary reason growth stocks have been under so much selling pressure. Growth stocks are long-duration assets in that their values are a projection of what profits will be over a long period of time. Those profits are discounted back to present value based on prevailing long-term interest rates. The higher the rate the less those earnings are worth when discounted to present value. For profitless companies that are growing rapidly with earning expected in the more distant future, the weight of higher interest rates on their valuations can tremendous; just as Cathie Wood of Ark Invest.

The good news regarding the revaluation of the S&P 500 due to rising interest rates is that we have wrung out some of the risk in the market. The price-to-earnings multiple on a trailing 12-month basis has come down dramatically due to a combination of lower stock prices and increased earnings for the index, resulting in a multiple that now falls in between the 5- and 10-year averages. We may have further to fall before the market finds more stability, but bulls are hoping that any additional contraction in the multiple will come from the continued sequential increase in corporate profits.

This is why first quarter earnings season is so important. The consensus estimate of $51.75 would result in both a sequential and year-over-year decline in S&P 500 profits, which would be a turning point in the economic and market recovery that began in 2020. That would suggest the consensus estimate for 2022 is much too high, resulting in more selling pressure for stocks. Yet, we know that Wall Street analysts typically lower estimates for the companies they follow for the current quarter between its beginning and end to lower the bar. That sets the stage for outperformance during the earnings season. It's a well-understood mirage that helps sustain bullish sentiment and it is key that it continues.

We need to see S&P 500 companies outperform the consensus estimate by 7% in order to preserve sequential growth and not see 2022 estimates come down. That would help offset the negative impact from the rise in long-term interest rates. The first wave of corporate reports come from the financial sector later this week.