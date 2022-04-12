jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

After years of acquisitions and dispositions, AT&T (NYSE:T) is finally back to being a wireless focused company. The biggest question for shareholders is whether the company is now worth an investment after trading for the first day following the spin of the Warner Bros. division into Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD). My investment thesis remains Neutral on the wireless giant due to the lack of expected growth going forward in a tough wireless market.

Deal Update

As of the start of trading on April 11, AT&T began trading as a stand-alone business. Along with keeping an equal amount of AT&T shares, shareholders received 0.241917 shares of WBD for each share of AT&T. WBD ended the day trading at just below $25 placing the perceived disposition value at ~$6, slightly more than the $4.50 dip for the first trading day in AT&T.

As part of the Reverse Morris Trust transaction, AT&T received $40.4 billion in cash along with retaining certain WarnerMedia debt. The wireless giant will have ~$x billion in debt going forward with a goal for leverage ratio of 2.5x placing the debt goal for 2023 of ~$110 billion.

AT&T cut the dividend due to the reduced cash flows of the standalone wireless business. The new dividend of $1.11 now offers a new dividend yield of 5.7%. AT&T previously offered a dividend yield regularly above 7% causing a lot of the consternation for the stock with dividend investors facing great angst over the dividend cut and the much lower payout now.

Not Better Yet

The problem for shareholders going forward is that AT&T hasn't solved the fundamental business problems. HBO Max was one of the more promising parts of the prior business and the company hasn't done anything to improve the prospects for the wireless segment. The whole point of a focused business is actually delivering better outcomes.

AT&T recently provided updated financial expectations for both 2022 and 2023. The key highlights are as follows.

The company is forecasting that EPS sees a modest boost in 2022 to $2.44, up from the pro-forma $2.41 per share earned last year. The EPS forecast is for slightly more growth in 2023, with an EPS target of $2.55 for nearly 4.5% growth and a combination of just $0.14 EPS growth in the 2-year period.

AT&T forecasts key 2023 free cash flow of $20 billion with large capex spending of $24 billion to further deploy 5G spectrum. The company has a market cap down to $140 billion after the price reduction for the spinoff of the Time Warner business.

The stock trades at ~7x FCF and only a meager 3x 2023 EBITDA targets. When counting the new debt level targets for 2023 in the $110 billion range, AT&T trades at about 6x EBITDA with a solid 5.7% dividend yield.

The company definitely has intriguing value here, but the market will likely prefer a period of execution before plowing into a business where constant mergers and dispositions have ravaged the remaining business. The biggest competitive issue facing AT&T is that T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) remains an aggressive third player in the domestic wireless sector. The ability of AT&T to grow with T-Mobile looking to gain market share is very problematic for the wireless giant no longer holding a premium view by customers.

Even T-Mobile isn't forecast to generate remarkable growth during 2022. The company will want to close the revenue gaps with AT&T and Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ). AT&T is set to generate 2023 revenue of around $123 billion from the wireless business, while T-Mobile will hardly top $80 billion next year.

With the additional issue of low population growth in the U.S. recently highlighted by MoffettNathanson, the U.S. wireless market is facing a period where recent accelerated user growth tracks back down to the prior rates closer to 1.5%. In recent years, the U.S. population hasn't even tracked above 0.5% growth.

The combination here isn't a remarkable setup for the domestic wireless market. The 5G promise is only leading to additional accounts possibly due to the addition of younger kids during Covid lockdowns, but the wireless providers aren't seeing any premium revenues per retail phone account despite all of the 5G costs for spectrum and capex.

The stock gets interesting when AT&T is able to build a more impressive revenue stream due to commercial advancements in 5G services. Right now, the wireless giant has only simplified the business model to return to the sector the company once wanted years ago to diversify away from via both the DirecTV and WarnerMedia acquisitions.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that AT&T isn't cleared for take-off yet. The domestic wireless service faces a year with tough comps due to Covid pull-forwards in 2021. The sector has failed to generate higher wireless service fees despite the premium 5G speeds.

The company is far more appealing focused solely on wireless, but AT&T faces a more competitive sector now than in the past with T-Mobile previously not a strong competitor. Until the sector dynamics changes, the stock still isn't appealing at the current price with the lowered dividend yield.