Sentiment Speaks: The Absolute Stupidity About The Market
Summary
- The inflation news seems to have pushed the market higher today.
- Was the news the real cause of this rally?
- Sometimes it pays to look a bit deeper than the common superficial views of the market.
- This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, The Market Pinball Wizard. Learn More »
If you are scratching your head about the market rallying over 1% off the overnight lows despite a higher than expected inflation report, then you're not alone. Listening to the confusion amongst the talking heads on Tuesday morning just made me laugh.
I will say this yet again: While news can act as a catalyst for a market move, the substance of the news will not be indicative of the direction of the move.
In all honesty, the narratives were developed well before the announced inflation number:
1- Market down – “inflation is running hot causing recession fears;”
2 - Market up – “inflation is running hot pushing investors into dollar denominated assets”
Can you see how ridiculous it is to try to trade the news? And, of course, there's the time old excuse that it was “priced in” when they cannot come up with a reasonable excuse for their confusion.
But, I'm certain there are a number of people who are trying to come up with a reason as to why the market is up even though inflation is running hotter than expected. If you're attempting to reason that picking apart the inflation number shows that the gas number is what really pushed up the larger number and everything else is slightly down... well, then ask yourself:
1 - Does that mean you think that people really don't buy gas?
2 - Or there are some costs that don't matter?
In truth, I think the best answer is what was noted by Ben Franklin long ago: “So convenient a thing it is to be a reasonable creature, since it enables one to find or to make a reason for everything one has a mind to do.”
But, if we are willing to think a bit deeper, then Daniel Kahneman provides us with a better interpretation as to what these pundits are doing when they attempt to find a reason as to why the market rallied when most would believe it should have dropped on that news: “Evidence is that we are born prepared to make intentional attributions.” In other words, our minds engage in an automatic search for causality. Moreover, we also engage in a deliberate search for confirming evidence of those propositions once we hold them dear. This is known as “positive test strategy.”
“Contrary to the rules of philosophers of science, who advise testing hypotheses by trying to refute them, people seek data that are likely to be compatible with the beliefs they currently hold. The confirmatory bias [of our minds] favors uncritical acceptance of suggestions and exaggerations of the likelihood of extreme and improbable events... (our minds are) not prone to doubt. It suppresses ambiguity and spontaneously constructs stories that are as coherent as possible.”
In the meantime, while the market did hold the 4400SPX region for now and has now begun to rally, the structure has provided us with an overlap that's not indicative of a standard Fibonacci Pinball structure. While I will not bore or confuse you with the detailed Elliott Wave analysis, it has caused additional complication with the structure. So, I'm going to turn a bit more protective until we are able to exceed 4637SPX.
Resistance is now between 4511SPX-4575SPX. And a drop from that resistance to below 4385SPX opens the door to a test of the 4000SPX region. But, as long as this week’s low in the futures holds, and the market can exceed the 4637SPX, then the market has given us a very bullish pattern for the second half of 2022. But, keep in mind, we may still see a bigger retracement from that higher high.
As I warned the members of The Market Pinball Wizard when we were hovering just below the recent rally high of 4637SPX region, I expected the bears and bulls will battle it out during a pullback from that resistance region. And, how they resolve their dispute will tell us if we can revisit the 4000SPX region, or if we have begun the rally to 5500SPX already. They seem to still be mauling themselves while we wait them out for the victor to arise.
Housekeeping Matters
If you would like notifications as to when my new articles are published, please hit the button at the bottom of the page to "Follow" me.
Also, I am going to be quite busy with travel during the spring and summer, and will not be able to post public articles regularly, but will do when I can. Moreover, when I do post, I may not leave the comments section open if I am unable to monitor it and respond to comments. And, for those celebrating later this week, Chag Kasher V’Sameach and Happy Easter.
THE #1 SERVICE FOR MARKET & METALS DIRECTION!
“There is no service that holds a candle to what Avi and team gives us.”
“The level of detail and more so the precision of market direction displayed on TPBW by Avi and team is nothing short of amazing.”
“Avi has the best site out there to help people like me. It's made a major difference in my life. I have 3 years before I retire and two years ago I was way behind. I started learning from Avi ...now I'm on track to retire earlier than I had planned.”
CLICK HERE FOR A FREE TRIAL.
This article was written by
Avi is an accountant and a lawyer by training. His education background includes his graduating college with dual accounting and economics majors, and he then passed all four parts of the CPA exam at once right after he graduated college. He then earned his Juris Doctorate in an advanced two and a half year program at the St. John’s School of Law in New York, where he graduated cumlaude, and in the top 5% of his class. He then went onto the NYU School of Law for his masters of law in taxation (LL.M.).Before retiring from his legal career, Avi was a partner and National Director at a major national firm. During his legal career, he spearheaded a number of acquisition transactions worth hundreds of millions to billions of dollars in value. So, clearly, Mr. Gilburt has a detailed understanding how businesses work and are valued.
Yet, when it came to learning how to accurately analyze the financial markets, Avi had to unlearn everything he learned in economics in order to maintain on the correct side of the market the great majority of the time. In fact, once he came to the realization that economics and geopolitics fail to assist in understanding how the market works, it allowed him to view financial markets from a more accurate perspective.For those interested in how Avi went from a successful lawyer and accountant to become the founder of Elliottwavetrader.net, his detailed story is linked here.
Since Avi began providing his analysis to the public, he has made some spectacular market calls which has earned him the reputation of being one of the best technical analysts in the world.
As an example of some of his most notable astounding market calls, in July of 2011, he called for the USD to begin a multi-year rally from the 74 region to an ideal target of 103.53. In January of 2017, the DXY struck 103.82 and began a pullback expected by Avi.As another example of one of his astounding calls, Avi called the top in the gold market during its parabolic phase in 2011, with an ideal target of $1,915. As we all know, gold hit a high of $1,921, and pulled back for over 4 years since that time. The night that gold hit its lows in December of 2015, Avi was telling his subscribers that he was on the phone with his broker buying a large order of physical gold, while he had been accumulating individual miner stocks that month, and had just opened the EWT Miners Portfolio to begin buying individual miners stocks due to his expectation of an impending low in the complex.
One of his most shocking calls in the stock market was his call in 2015 for the S&P500 to rally from the 1800SPX region to the 2600SPX region, whereas it would coincide with a “global melt-up” in many other assets. Moreover, he was banging on the table in November of 2016 that we were about to enter the most powerful phase of the rally to 2600SPX, and he strongly noted that it did not matter who won the 2016 election in the US, despite many believing that the market would “crash” if Trump would win the election. This was indeed a testament to the accuracy of the Fibonacci Pinball method that Avi developed.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.