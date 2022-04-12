March Month Over Month Inflation Jumped 1.34%; The I Bond May 1 Reset Will Be 9.62% But Buy Now!
- This updates yesterday's I Bond article using the March numbers just in. The month over month rate jumped to 1.34%.
- Summing the backward-looking six-month numbers, this means that the May 1 I Bond reset will jump to 9.62%.
- If you haven't already bought your $10K for 2022, don't wait to buy after May 1; lock in the present 7.12%; you will get the 9.62% after six months.
- Just to repeat: I Bonds are an amazing deal with a high yield, total safety, and flexibility in the holding period.
- Great investing starts with taking advantage of the freebies.
This is a brief update of my article published yesterday on I Bonds. The inflation news this morning was terrible for consumers, something my wife and I noticed Sunday as a favorite restaurant had raised prices about 40%, but a very good thing for I Bond investors.
In yesterday's article, I cautiously said that the March report would produce a May 1 reset at 7% with any surprise likely to be to the upside. It certainly was! The month-over-month increase - completing the data needed to calculate the Treasury reset for May 1 - came in at 1.34% This means that the six-month increase was 9.62%.
Here's the table I provided yesterday with the March number filled in and other numbers updated:
|Oct 2021
|Nov 2021
|Dec 2021
|Jan 2022
|
Feb 2022
|Mar 2022
|Inflation Index
|276.859
|277.948
|278.802
|281.148
|283.716
|287.504
|Monthly Pct Change
|.83
|.49
|.31
|.84
|.91
|1.34
Six Month Percentage Change: 4.81% (9.62% annualized)
|Apr 2021
|May 2021
|Jun 2021
|Jul 2021
|
Aug 2021
|Sep 2021
|Inflation Index
|267.054
|269.195
|271.696
|273.003
|273.567
|274.310
|Monthly Pct Change
|.82
|.80
|.93
|.48
|.21
|.27
Six Month Percentage Change: 3.56% (7.12% Annualized)
Buy in April on TreasuryDirect. I suggest setting your purchase in motion by April 25 in case the site is slow in processing. You will get the 9.62% yield after six months. Yield for the next twelve months will be 8.39%. It may in fact be a few basis points higher to reflect monthly compounding. The annual number you will have seen in headlines was 8.5%.
The year-over-year headline number is less important to I Bond holders than the sum of month-over-month numbers. For us math nerds, you get this by subtracting last month's inflation index number from the current one, then dividing the result by the previous month's number.
Please have another look at yesterday's article and re-familiarize yourself with details. I'm out most of the day but will read all comments and messages when I can.
If you have the cash lying around take advantage of this amazing opportunity by buying I Bonds up to $10K per year per Social Security Number.
