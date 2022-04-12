Natural Gas Rally Will Continue To Defy The Non-Believers
Summary
- Natural gas prices continue to rally as US gas prices lag vs. the rest of the world.
- Natural gas bears need to realize that we're no longer in the shale era price band.
- Absolute low levels of storage, disciplined production, and high LNG gas exports are finally starting to break the "landlocked" pricing.
- Despite the ferocious rally, there's more upside ahead for US gas prices. Stay long producers!
- Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of HFI Research get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Natural gas prices are at a 13-year high today. To all the bears who were calling for natural gas prices to go lower following the winter, they're still missing the point. Truthfully, we missed this precise point last year when we made bearish calls on natural gas only to reverse course later.
The reality is that natural gas prices in the US are no longer bound by the "shale era" price band. Long gone are the days when everything was dependent on the weather during the winter and prices during the summer (the summer power burn price band). Natural gas prices in the US going forward will be the tail that gets wagged by the dog (global LNG prices). What was once a landlocked market is no longer going to be "that landlocked."
Natural gas exports now total ~18 to ~19 Bcf/d. In particular, LNG gas exports account for ~13 Bcf/d and headed higher into year end. While most US LNG exports are on the 20-year take or pay agreements, there are still cargoes sold on the spot market. Given the low levels of global natural gas storage, and in particular Europe, the marginal cargo is capable of swinging gas prices here in the US.
Now in order for this to take place, we need certain other variables in the gas market here to be supportive. For starters, we have very low levels of coal stockpile which has pushed coal prices higher. In the past, low coal prices gave utilities the option of switching from gas to coal or coal to gas depending on the price. This is no longer a viable option as coal prices are at multi-year highs.
Another supportive variable is the low levels of natural gas storage in the US.
With storage levels near multi-year lows and expected to finish the injection season near ~3.3 to ~3.4 Tcf, the market should continue to see tightness going forward.
Finally, Lower 48 gas production remains in check following years of relentless growth.
The only source of growth now is from Haynesville and associated gas production from the Permian. Northeast gas producers have already guided to flat production y-o-y.
Over the summer, power burn demand in the US is expected to hit an all-time high.
This combined with elevated exports should keep total gas demand near an all-time high for the summer months.
Putting all this together and the fact that global LNG prices are near $30/MMBtu vs. $6 and change here in the US, the recipe for even higher natural gas prices is coming.
We're no longer in the US shale gas era price band. It's time to accept this new reality.
Thank you for reading. HFI Research subscribers receive real-time trade alerts for both the oil and natural gas trading portfolio. See here for more info.
Here's how we are doing in 2022:
Here's how we did in 2021:
This article was written by
#1 Oil and Natural Gas Research Service on Seeking Alpha
----------
HFI Research specializes in contrarian investment analysis. We help you to find clarity in a world of uncertainty. We take contrarian thinking very seriously and believe that the only way to obtain a real edge in the market is to possess a contrarian investment thesis. We share our investment analysis with premium subscribers through daily and weekly reports.
----------
HFI Research Premium currently includes:
Oil Market Fundamentals - Our daily oil market report that discusses the current oil market fundamentals and the incoming price trend.
Natural Gas Fundamentals - Our daily natural gas market report that details current trader positioning, fundamentals, weather, and the incoming trade set-up.
Real-Time Trade Notifications - We actively trade oil and natural gas ETNs. In addition, we also issue real-time trade notifications on individual stocks.
Weekly EIA Crude Storage Forecasts - Every Saturday, we give the EIA crude storage estimate for the incoming week's report.
Weekly US Oil Production Forecasts - A weekly tracker for real-time US oil production so subscribers can understand what's happening to US shale growth.
What Research Reports We Read - A weekly report that covers all the research reports we read for the week, so subscribers can understand the market consensus and contrarian viewpoints better.
What Changed This Week - Our flagship weekly report.
For more info, please message us.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AR, BTEGF, CVE, SU either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.