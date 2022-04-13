Bunge Hits A New High

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The Chart of the Day belongs to the international agribusiness company Bunge (BG). I found the stock by using Barchart's powerful screening function to find the stock with the highest Weighted Alpha and technical buy signals that are closest to their 52-week highs, then used the Flipchart function to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Spotter signaled a buy on 23/21 the stock gained 8.85%. The stock is at a new 52-week high today.

BG Price vs Daily Moving Averages ( )

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals. This segment offers its products for animal feed manufacturers, livestock producers, wheat and corn millers, and other oilseed processors, as well as third-party edible oil processing and biofuel companies; and for industrial and biodiesel production applications. The Refined and Specialty Oils segment sells packaged and bulk oils and fats that include cooking oils, shortenings, margarines, mayonnaise, and other products for baked goods companies, snack food producers, confectioners, restaurant chains, foodservice operators, infant nutrition companies, and other food manufacturers, as well as grocery chains, wholesalers, distributors, and other retailers. The Milling segment provides wheat flours and bakery mixes; corn milling products that comprise dry-milled corn meals and flours, wet-milled masa and flours, and flaking and brewer's grits, as well as soy-fortified corn meal, corn-soy blends, and other products; whole grain and fiber ingredients; quinoas and millets; die-cut pellets; and non-GMO products. The Sugar and Bioenergy segment produces sugar and ethanol; and generates electricity from burning sugarcane bagasse. Bunge Limited was founded in 1818 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. (Source: Seeking Alpha)

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals

56.30+ Weighted Alpha

52.03% gain in the last year

Trend Spotter buy signal

Above its 20, 50, 100 and 200 day moving averages

9 new highs and up 9.62% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 68.49%

Technical support level at 116.21

Recently traded at 120.57 with a 50 day moving average of 106.90

Fundamental Factors:

Market Cap 16.70 billion

P/E 9.13

Dividend yield 1.78%

Revenue expected to grow 8.40% this year and decrease by .80% next year

Earnings estimated to decrease 18.70% this year, decrease an additional 6.70% next year and but continue to compound up again at an annual rate of 15.00% for the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment - I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

In spite of weak projections Wall Street analysts issued 3 strong buy, 4 buy and 2 hold opinions on the stock

Consensus price target is 119.00 with some analysts have a price target as high as 145.00

The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool voted 747 to 48 for the stock to beat the market with the more experienced investors voting 84 to 7 for the same result

15,830 investors are monitoring the stock on Seeking Alpha

