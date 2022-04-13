Symmetry Invest A/S - Franklin Covey: A Compounding Story
Summary
- Franklin Covey started the new year on a strong path with revenue growth.
- FC is now on the other side of that transformation.
- FC is a company with superior unit economics.
The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.
Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC)
Franklin Covey started the new year on a strong path with revenue growth of 27% and 31% in the subscription business. EBITDA grew 170% YoY. FC will in FY22 roll out the new Strive platform that has the potential to increase ARPU, Retention and LTV – improving the already good unit economics.
Franklin Covey has been through a transformation from an Ad-hoc training business to a high-margin subscription business. FC is now on the other side of that transformation. These have in our opinion created a compounding story that will last for years.
Why is it that Franklin Covey in contrast to many other subscription businesses can grow fast and be profitable while doing so? The answer is in their unit economics. They have 90-100% revenue retention. When you combine that with a high first order, the payback time is short and LTV high on each customer. At the same time, they have a lot of multi-year contracts. This gives the client partners/sales force the ability to focus more on new logos than retention.
FC is a company with superior unit economics. And still, it trades at 2x revenue and 15x cash flow. We can imagine this will change over time.
Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.
This article was written by
