Additional disclosure: Disclaimer



This report is written by Symmetry Invest A/S. The report is based on research, financial statements, interviews, field research, analyst reports, etc. The report includes the opinions of Symmetry Invest A/S.



These are our own opinions. Symmetry does not assure any correctness written in this report as there could be material miscalculations, mistyping, etc. The research is often done on a 6-18-month basis before publishing. This report should in no way be seen as a buy, hold, or sell recommendation of the company. Symmetry In- vest A/S is an authorized alternative investment firm (FAIF) by Danish regulatory authorities. We are not authorized as an investment advisor and as such this research should in no way be interpreted as investment advice but as journalistic research and our own reasoning for owning the stock.



Symmetry is in no way responsible for any losses incurred on investments based on this re- port. Readers of this report should interpret that Symmetry Invest A/S is holding shares in the companies mentioned in this report. Symmetry maintains the right to trade in all securities mentioned in this report at any time without further discloses about this.



After that, Symmetry Invest A/S keeps the right to buy or sell the stock without any further notifications about it. Our target prices for the stocks could change materially caused by factors either in or out of company control. We are not obligated to issue a new report or any notification should or target prices change.



This report is released to the following parties:

• Our company website www.symmetry.dk

• Fellow fund managers or investment advisors around the world as it is normal for in- vestment managers to share ideas

• Subscribers to Symmetry's quarterly news- letter registered on our website.



Symmetry Invest A/S operates under the FAIF regulation and can only do marketing of our fund to Danish FAIF accredited investors. As such, this report should in no way be interpreted as marketing for Symmetry Invest A/S.



In some cases, Symmetry will issue a follow-up report on material new information about the company. But are in no way obligated to so. Investment in stocks includes the risk of loss of capital and we always recommend others to consult with an authorized investment advisor before doing investments.



Pictures and other material in this report could be protected by copyright and cannot be redistributed.



Symmetry is not receiving payments from any company mentioned in this report besides our return on stock ownership in the companies mentioned.