Owl Rock Capital: 8.3% Yield, Wake Up And Smell The Cash Flow
Summary
- Owl Rock Capital has seen a consistently rising NAV/share in recent quarters.
- It continues its strategy of focusing primarily on first-lien secured debt.
- It's well-positioned for a rising rate environment, pays a well-covered dividend, and is attractively valued.
Inflation has once again come front and center this week, with March inflation report indicating that prices rose by 8.5% YoY. This gives new meaning to the expression "cash is trash" as it becomes increasingly expensive to hold money. That's why it pays to buy income-generating assets that can help one to preserve their hard earned wealth. This article highlights why Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) may be a solid choice for those seeking high income in inflationary times, so let's get started.
Why Owl Rock Capital?
Owl Rock Capital is a business development company that was founded in 2015. It's the second largest BDC by assets, and is externally managed by Owl Rock Capital Advisors. The company is focused on providing debt financing to middle market companies with annual EBITDA in the $10-250M range.
Like other quality BDCs, Owl Rock is focused on providing direct lending solutions. This allows the company to originate and service its own loans, which gives it more control over the quality of its portfolio. This is reflected by the fact that 90% of its loans are senior secured, with 75% first lien and 15% second lien investments.
It's also done a good job of growing its NAV/share. ORCC's NAV per share has grown in each consecutive quarter since last year, currently sitting at $15.08. Moreover, the dividend is well-covered at a 78% payout ratio based on the aggregate net income over the past 4 quarters, as shown below.
Looking forward, ORCC is well-positioned with plenty of dry powder, as it has a robust $1.8 billion in liquidity, comprised of cash and undrawn debt capacity. It's also reasonably leveraged, with a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13x, sitting well below the 2.0x statutory limit, and just 0.1% of the fair value of ORCC's loans are in non-accrual status. Furthermore, ORCC should benefit from a rising rate environment, as 99% of its loans are floating rate.
Risks to ORCC include the potential for a recession, as highlighted by the Bank of America (BAC), due to surging consumer prices. This could result in pressures on ORCC's portfolio companies. Management highlighted the impact of rising rates, and sees their portfolio companies being able to weather rate hikes, as noted during the recent conference call:
We are assessing the impact of a rising rate environment on our borrowers' ability to service their debt. Our borrowers benefit from strong interest coverage metrics today. And based on our analysis, we believe they have sufficient cushion to manage if rates increase in line with the current market expectation. While we'll continue to monitor these issues closely, overall, our observations suggest that the positive tailwinds from healthy consumer spending and strong demand will outweigh these headwinds in 2022.
I see value in ORCC at the current price of $14.86, considering that it's currently trading below its NAV/share of $15.08. I believe a premium is deserved, considering the recent track record of NAV increases and the overall size and quality of the portfolio. Sell side analysts have a consensus Buy rating with an average price target of $15.64. This could translate to a potential one-year 14% total return including dividends.
Investor Takeaway
Inflation is back with a vengeance, and this has investors searching for income-generating assets. Owl Rock Capital may be an attractive option, as it's focused on providing debt financing to middle market companies. The company has strong fundamentals, including a well-covered dividend, and is reasonably leveraged with plenty of dry powder. I see value in ORCC at the current price for high income in the current inflationary environment.
I'm a U.S. based financial writer with a BSc in Economics and an MBA in Finance. I have over 12 years of investment experience, and generally focus on stocks that are more defensive in nature, with a medium to long-term horizon. My goal is to share useful and insightful knowledge and analysis with readers. Contributing author for Hoya Capital Income Builder.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ORCC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: This article is for informational purposes and does not constitute as financial advice. Readers are encouraged and expected to perform due diligence and draw their own conclusions prior to making any investment decisions.