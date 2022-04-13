Symmetry Invest A/S - IAC/InterActiveCorp: Build And Spin-Off
Summary
- IAC/InterActiveCorp is about building scalable online businesses and do a spin-off.
- Spin-off’s include Match Group (Tinder), LendingTree, Expedia and Tripadvisor.
- When we look at a SOTP of IAC today, the enterprise value is around $1 billion.
The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.
IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)
Only a few people have heard about IAC/InterActiveCorp. IAC is about building scalable online businesses and do a “spin-off” when they are ready to be on their own. Even though people don’t know IAC most people know many of the spin-off’s including Match Group (MTCH) (Tinder), LendingTree (TREE), Expedia (EXPE) and Tripadvisor (TRIP).
If you had bought $100 worth of IAC in 1995 and kept all spin-offs the value at the end of 2021 would have been $4,000 or +15% compounded annually. That is comparable to $1,300 or 10% for the S&P. The track record since 2015 when Joey Levin became CEO is even stronger.
The biggest asset today comes from the world’s biggest digital publishing house Dotdash/Meredith and ownership stakes in Angi, MGM, Turo (pending IPO). They also have a cash cow in Ask Media Group and early-stage venture cases like care.com, Vivian and Bluecrew etc.
When we look at a SOTP of IAC today the enterprise value is around $1 billion This is around 2x EBIT for Dotdash/Meredith in 2023. And then you get Ask Media Group (+100 million in yearly profits) care.com (leading marketplace for care in USA) and a lot of other venture bets for free.
At the same time, we see more upside than downside in Angi, MGM and Turo at these levels. The cash position has historically been allocated at high incremental ROI.
