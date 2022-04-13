Symmetry Invest A/S - Texas Pacific Land Corp: A Multi-Year Growth Story
Summary
- Pacific Land Corp has been one of the best performing stocks over the last 10 years with a +40% shareholder CAGR.
- TPL is a royalty company with +80 % EBIT margins.
- In relation to the recent oil & gas prices TPL is trading at one of the biggest discounts it has done for a long time.
Texas Pacific Land Corp (NYSE:TPL)
Only a few people know TPL. But actually, it has been one of the best performing stocks over the last 10 years with a +40% shareholder CAGR.
TPL owns 500.000 acres of land around the Permian basin in Texas. The primary source of income is from royalties from Oil & Gas companies that have production on their land. On top of that they have related revenue streams like delivery and removal of water (used in fracking) and leasing of terminals for storage and land for solar power and windmills.
TPL is a multi-year growth story that we think can compound for many years. The fact that the US wants to be self-producing with all oil & gas will create a lot of demand for further exploration and production in the Permian basin where TPL controls a lot of the land. We expect increasing production for many years with rising prices that will deliver fast-growing royalty income to TPL.
