Fixed Income Investment Outlook Q2 2022: Investing Through Inflation And Growth Uncertainty
Summary
- Global growth uncertainty has accelerated, while inflation appears likely to persist.
- Still, we anticipate neither recession nor stagnation; moreover, central bank tightening expectations have likely peaked, potentially normalizing interest rate volatility and supporting spread sectors.
- In our view, investors should position themselves for a two-way market, emphasizing liquidity and looking for opportunity in investment grade credit, securitized products and high yield.
Monetary tightening should dampen economic growth, but a recession seems unlikely this year—opening up opportunities in credit.
The global growth landscape accelerated last year amid COVID recovery and ample liquidity, but as is well known, strain in the global supply chain, labor market dislocation and surging demand contributed to a historic surge in inflation, with headline CPI rising to a four-decade high. At first, dismissing the price increases as “transient,” the Federal Reserve took a hawkish turn in its messaging and has committed to multiple rate increases this year, with similar positioning by the Bank of England and more moderate guidance from the ECB—transitions that remain unshaken despite market volatility triggered by the Ukraine conflict.
Today, fixed income markets are being heavily influenced by questions around the impact of shifting policy and whether it could move already decelerating growth into negative territory—with widening credit spreads resulting even as Treasury rates rise. Although retreating from peak levels, inflation is likely to run above central bank objectives, maintaining pressure on the banks to conduct an extended hiking cycle, but likely with softening overall interest rate volatility from here, given that expectations are consistent with what we consider likely outcomes. Although there is a high degree of uncertainty around growth, our view is that the U.S. and globe can avoid a recession this year, with positive implications for a range of risky assets.
In assessing the current climate, we have structured our ideas around four dominant themes, which we explore at a high level in the rest of this quarterly.
What do we expect for U.S. inflation? We agree with market consensus that inflation measures will start to decline as some key drivers of higher inflation, particularly car prices, start to moderate. However, we think the declines in inflation will be shorter-lived and shallower than Street expectations. The key reason is housing inflation; we expect persistent levels in this area as well as pressure from wages on other goods and services. As a result, we believe inflation could easily remain at 3% or more throughout the year.
This material is provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment legal accounting or tax advice or a recommendation to buy sell or hold a security. This material is general in nature and is not directed to any category of investors and should not be regarded as individualized a recommendation investment advice or a suggestion to engage in or refrain from any investment-related course of action. Neuberger Berman is not providing this material in a fiduciary capacity and has a financial interest in the sale of its products and services. Neuberger Berman as well as its employees does not provide tax or legal advice. You should consult your accountant tax adviser and/or attorney for advice concerning your particular circumstances. Information is obtained from sources deemed reliable, but there is no representation or warranty as to its accuracy completeness or reliability. All information is current as of the date of this material and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Neuberger Berman products and services may not be available in all jurisdictions or to all client types. Investing entails risks including possible loss of principal. Investments in hedge funds and private equity are speculative and involve a higher degree of risk than more traditional investments. Investments in hedge funds and private equity are intended for sophisticated investors only. Indexes are unmanaged and are not available for direct investment. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.
The views expressed herein are those of the Neuberger Berman Fixed Income Investment Strategy Committee. Their views do not constitute a prediction or projection of future events or future market behavior. This material may include estimates, outlooks, projections and other “forward-looking statements.” Due to a variety of factors, actual events or market behavior may differ significantly from any views expressed. This material is being issued on a limited basis through various global subsidiaries and affiliates of Neuberger Berman Group LLC. Please visit www.nb.com/disclosure-global-communications for the specific entities and jurisdictional limitations and restrictions. The “Neuberger Berman” name and logo are registered service marks of Neuberger Berman Group LLC.
All firm information is as of December 31, 2021 unless otherwise indicated. Firm data, including employee and assets under management figures, reflect collective data for the various affiliated investment advisers that are subsidiaries of Neuberger Berman Group LLC (the “firm”). Firm history and timelines include the history and business expansions of all firm subsidiaries, including predecessor entities and acquisition entities. Investment professionals referenced include portfolio managers, research analysts/associates, traders, product specialists and team-dedicated economists/strategists.
This material is being issued on a limited basis through various global subsidiaries and affiliates of Neuberger Berman Group LLC. Please visit www.nb.com/disclosure-global-communications for the specific entities and jurisdictional limitations and restrictions.
The "Neuberger Berman" name and logo are registered service marks of Neuberger Berman Group LLC.
© 2009-2022 Neuberger Berman Group LLC. All rights reserved.
Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.
This article was written by