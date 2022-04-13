Inflation Is Weighing On Small Businesses

Apr. 13, 2022 9:29 AM ETTBT, TLT, TMV, IEF, SHY, TBF, EDV, TMF, PST, TTT, ZROZ, VGLT, TLH, IEI, BIL, TYO, UBT, UST, PLW, VGSH, SHV, VGIT, GOVT, SCHO, TBX, SCHR, GSY, TYD, DTYL, EGF, VUSTX, DTUS, DTUL, DFVL, TAPR, DFVS, FIBR, GBIL, UDN, USDU, UUP, RINF, AGZ, SPTS, FTSD, LMBS, ACTV, AFMC, AFSM, AMER, ARKK, AVUV, BAPR, BAUG, BBMC, BBSC, BFOR, BFTR, BJUL, BJUN, BKMC, BKSE, BMAR, BMAY, BOCT, BOSS, BOUT, BUFF, BUL, CALF, CATH, CBSE, CSA, CSB, CSD, CSF, CSML, CSTNL, CWS, CZA, DDIV, DEEP, DES, DEUS, DFAS, DFAT, DGRS, DIA, DIV, DJD, DON, DSPC, DVLU, DWAS, DWMC, EES, EFIV, EPS, EQAL, ESML, ETHO, EWMC, EWSC, EZM, FAB, FAD, FDM, FFTY, FLQM, FLQS, FNDA, FNK, FNX, FNY, FOVL, FRTY, FSMD, FTA, FYC, FYT, FYX, GBGR, GLRY, GSSC, HAIL, HIBL, HIBS, HLGE, HOMZ, HSMV, IJH, IJJ, IJK, IJR, IJS, IJT, IMCB, IMCG, IMCV, IPO, ISCB, ISCG, ISCV, ISMD, IUSS, IVDG, IVE, IVOG, IVOO, IVOV, IVV, IVW, IWC, IWM, IWN, IWO, IWP, IWR, IWS, IYY, JDIV, JHMM, JHSC, JPME, JPSE, JSMD, JSML, KAPR, KJAN, KJUL, KNG, KOMP, KSCD, LSAT, MDY, MDYG, MDYV, MGMT, MID, MIDE, MIDF, NAPR, NIFE, NJAN, NOBL, NUMG, NUMV, NUSC, NVQ, OMFS, ONEO, ONEQ, ONEV, ONEY, OSCV, OUSM, OVS, PAMC, PAPR, PAUG1 Comment
David I. Templeton, CFA profile picture
David I. Templeton, CFA
3.11K Followers

Summary

  • Today's release of the NFIB Small Business Optimism Survey for March showed the index fell 2.4 points to 93.2.
  • Again, the overall Optimism Index declined to 93.2 and is nearing the level reached at the depths of the Covid-led economic shutdown.
  • The Federal Reserve's monetary policy is attempting to bring inflation down by pushing short-term rates higher.

Price of the food

Alex Potemkin/E+ via Getty Images

Today's release of the NFIB Small Business Optimism Survey for March showed the index fell 2.4 points to 93.2. In the survey, 31% of small businesses cited inflation as their single most important problem, up from only 4% a year ago. The category cited as the second most important problem is the quality of labor at 22%. Not surprisingly, this inflation headwind is impacting small businesses' view of the economy with the survey noting, "Owners expecting better business conditions over the next six months decreased 14 points to a net negative 49% (green line in the below chart), the lowest level recorded in the 48-year-old survey."

NFIB Survey - Inflation and Higher Selling Prices Leading to Lower Economic View

Again, the overall Optimism Index declined to 93.2 and is nearing the level reached at the depths of the Covid-led economic shutdown.

NFIB Business Optimism Index & S&P 500 Index

Lastly, inflation's impact on small businesses is shown to be a reality as today's report on the March Consumer Price Index has inflation running at a year-over-year rate of 8.5%, a 40-year high. Core CPI (YoY), which excludes food and energy, was reported at 6.5%. Included on the below chart with the inflation reading is the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index for March, and individual sentiment is being negatively impacted by the higher inflation environment as well. The U of M survey noted,

"Inflation has been the primary cause of rising pessimism...Inflation was mentioned throughout the survey, whether the questions referred to personal finances, prospects for the economy, or assessments of buying conditions. When asked to explain changes in their finances in their own words, more consumers mentioned reduced living standards due to rising inflation than any other time except during the two worst recessions in the past fifty years: from March 1979 to April 1981, and from May to October 2008."

Inflation and Sentiment

The Federal Reserve's monetary policy is attempting to bring inflation down by pushing short-term rates higher. The Fed's goal is to accomplish this without tipping the economy into a recession. Our recent Investor Letter contains more discussion on this topic. In short, though, inflation is an issue that does not seem to be going away anytime soon.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

This article was written by

David I. Templeton, CFA profile picture
David I. Templeton, CFA
3.11K Followers
HORAN Capital Advisors is an SEC registered investment advisor that manages investment portfolios for individuals and institutions. Our firm utilizes a disciplined investing approach that should create wealth for our clients over time. Our investment bias is to invest in companies that generate a steady return over time, i.e., singles and doubles. This singles and doubles approach tends to lead to investments in higher quality dividend growth/cash flow growth companies. On the other hand, there are times when a company's stock price seems to be trading below its fair valuation. Short term gains are possible in these situations. I have been managing investment portfolios for individuals and institutions for over fifteen years and believe investing is like running a marathon and not a sprint. Taking the road less traveled, more often than not, leads to higher returns. Visit: The Blog of HORAN Capital Advisors at (https://horanassoc.com/insights/market-commentary-blog)
Follow
1 Comment
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.