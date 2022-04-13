Solar PV Market Outlook 2022 And Beyond

Summary

  • 2021 was another record year for solar PV generation additions globally.
  • 2022 is set to be an even stronger year with 32% year-on-year growth.
  • Josefin Berg reviews the outlook for solar PV in 2022, the challenges to growth, and summarizes the long-term prospects for solar power.

Solar panels at dusk

Justin Paget/DigitalVision via Getty Images

2021 was another record year for solar PV generation additions globally. 2022 is set to be an even stronger year with 32% year-on-year growth. This continued expansion of solar PV installations takes place to a backdrop of global economic uncertainty and volatile pricing.

In this video, Josefin Berg, Research and Analysis Manager and solar PV expert in our Global Clean Energy Technology team, reviews the outlook for solar PV in 2022, the challenges to growth, and summarizes the long-term prospects for solar power.

