Over the past two years, one of the highest profile exchange traded funds in the market has been the Ark Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK). The firm's flagship active fund gathered a ton of coverage as it soared thanks to the Fed's easy money policy in response to Covid-19, only to plunge back to earth since early 2021. On Tuesday, Cathie Wood spoke to CNBC detailing her latest forecasts, but her comments are actually a downgrade from previous commentary.

It was around Valentine's Day last year that ARKK peaked at nearly $160 per share, falling throughout the year despite overall markets continuing to hit new highs. As it became clear later in 2021 that the Federal Reserve was going to have to do something to combat inflation, many of the ETF's components started falling again and ARKK began to see some major redemptions. In an effort to calm investors, the firm published this blog post in the middle of December to state why it still heavily believed in its strategies. Perhaps the most important statement was the following (bold emphasis added):

With a five-year investment time horizon, our forecasts for these platforms suggest that our strategies today could deliver a 30-40% compound annual rate of return during the next five years. In other words, if our research is correct – and I believe that our research on innovation is the best in the financial world – then our strategies will triple to quintuple in value over the next five years.

At this point, ARKK itself had fallen under $100, so it may not have been a surprise that the firm thought there could be huge upside in its strategies that had pulled back quite a bit. However, I should really note that the blog post originally stated a 40% return, but was updated by the firm as it got some harsh criticism in the media as her funds were under pressure.

If you go back to that December 2021 date, ARKK closed at $97.20. Since ARKK is her flagship fund, one could easily assume that the quote above would include that particular ETF, even if it wasn't directly stated. To return 40% a year over 5 years from that closing price, you would end up at $522.76 by the same date in 2026. Considering what ARKK's all-time high was at that point, you could see why some were a bit shocked by the 40% statement.

That gets us to Tuesday. In the video clip linked in this article's opening, Cathie Wood said she now expects a 50% compounded return over the next five years. One might look at that number and think it's even more bullish, and it is to a point. However, you have to consider where ARKK is now, closing Tuesday at less than $60 per share. If you return 50% a year for the next five years, that puts you at roughly $454.41 by April 12th, 2027. Under this new forecast, ARKK is almost $70 lower roughly four months later than the December 2026 target. That doesn't sound more bullish to me.

Now some critics might come back and say okay, but she changed the blog post to that new range. I understand that, so let's look at how this new math actually turns out. If we use the midpoint of the range, 35%, that would get ARKK to $435.85 by that December 2026 date. However, if we use the new 50% forecast moving forward from today until that 2026 time, which is only about 4.68 years, it gets ARKK to only about $399.56. It turns out that the new 50% rate to that late 2026 date equals a roughly 32.67% annual return from the original December 2021 date, which is towards the bottom end of the blog post's range.

I should point out that in the same Tuesday interview, Cathie Wood stated that while she didn't have the exact numbers, she believed ARKK had compounded "in the mid 20s" over the past five years. Well, the ETF's performance isn't quite that great, as the number only comes to about 20.2% according to Yahoo! Finance's 5-year return in the chart below. Additionally, while that 150.9% overall growth seems rather nice, one should realize that the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) has returned more than 183% over this time. Not only has ARKK underperformed by quite a bit, but it has come with significantly more volatility over this time. Additionally, a lot of the inflows to ARKK came at prices well above where we are now, which could mean that a lot of the ETF's investors are underwater if they are still holding.

ARKK vs. XLK (Yahoo! Finance)

In the end, Cathie Wood has updated her annual return forecast for ARKK this week, but it seems that the latest comments are a downgrade for the ETF. Her new 50% compounded return statement gets ARKK to a little less than $400 in late 2026. However, her December 2021 blog post called for a lot more growth than that, especially if you use the original 40% return that was stated. Even using the midpoint of her adjusted range, ARKK's new forecast does not appear to be as optimistic as it was previously.