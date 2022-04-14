Clearwater Paper: Reiterating Our Neutral Rating
Summary
- Not expecting a great Q1 - we forecast a better Q2 in terms of price increase.
- Higher input costs and energy pressure to be priced in.
- Significant capacity additions have been added by producers, Clearwater Paper is going to suffer to sustain margin over the long run.
It is not the first time that we're covering Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:NYSE:CLW), we initiated coverage of the stock with a target price of $32 per share and since then Clearwater Paper arrived at our internal stock price assumption. We would like to comment on the Q4 results and see what might be coming next.
Source: Mare Evidence Lab's previous publication
We do have a pretty good understanding of paper mills. To sum up, last time we were not very confident based on the following concerns:
- Inability to pass through cost increases, in particular in the more challenging sector of their consumer product division;
- Energy price and raw materials accounted for almost 84% of Clearwater Paper’s COGS. More specifically, pulp is the key input in its major category, the consumer division.
- "Since 2015, significant capacity additions have been added by producers targeting the private branded market".
What has happened? Q4 and FY comment
Long story short, we were right. Demand is solid, but Clearwater Paper has found it very challenging to fully pass on inflationary pressures. Looking at Q4, this is pretty evident.
Source: Clearwater Paper Q4 Results
In addition and to reinforce our understanding, the management has highlighting what's going on: “Our paperboard business reported strong Adjusted EBITDA with increased pricing and sales volume. Tissue demand stabilized, and we are implementing previously announced price increases. Our continued focus on operating efficiencies, combined with higher pricing, is helping offset some of the significant cost inflation that we are experiencing in both of our businesses.”
At an aggregate level, we note an increase in top-line sales of 8% and a decrease in EBITDA from $72 million to $56 million compared to the previous year-end quarter. Looking at a segment level, as we were expecting, the consumer products segment performed poorly with volumes down due to higher competition, and price increases were not sufficient to cover the inflationary pressure. This was also due to the closure of the Wisconsin facility.
Source: Clearwater Paper Q4 Results
Conclusion:
As we mentioned last time, we are expecting a sales rebound starting from Q2 (mainly driven by price increase). The company experienced a level of inflation in pulp y-o-y by 49%. A very violent adjustment compared to the PPI.
Source: Fred
Having said that and adjusting our financial forecast, we lower our target price to 30 dollars per share, maintaining a neutral rating based on EV/EBITDA of 5.5x. An additional risk is the gas price dynamic in the US which has been less severe than in Europe, but Clearwater Paper is a small company within the sector and in paper mills, size matters. For the above reason: we prefer Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) in the consumer division and International Paper (NYSE:IP) in the Industrial Packaging division.
Source: Fred
If you are interested in our previous paper mills coverage, please have a look at our recent publications:
- International Paper: Looking At The Russian Exposure
- WestRock: It's Getting Better All The Time
- Mondi Has Ecommerce And Infrastructure Winds In Its Sails
- Clearwater Paper: Input Costs Not Priced In
This article was written by
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.