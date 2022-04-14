Bank Of Canada Raises Interest Rate To 1%, Signals More Hikes To Fight Inflation
Summary
- Bank of Canada hikes interest rate by half a percentage point to 1%.
- Gorewicz: It looks like the yield curve wants to flatten after the BoC rate hike.
- Gorewicz: YTD, the Canadian dollar has been one of the best performing currencies against major market peers because commodity prices have risen.
The Bank of Canada increased its overnight interest rate by 50 basis points in an effort to tackle surging inflation. Anthony Okolie speaks with Alexandra Gorewicz, Portfolio Manager, Active Fixed Income, TD Asset Management, about the potential impact of rising rates.
This article was written by
TD Wealth is an integral part of the TD Bank Group, which has approximately 24 million customers worldwide, 85,000 employees and CDN $1 trillion in assets on April 30, 2015. In Canada, TD Wealth services customers through: · TD Direct Investing which provides clients access to the information, tools and support that empower them to invest for themselves with confidence. · TD Wealth Private Client Group, which provides discretionary wealth management for high net worth clients and businesses. · TD Wealth Private Investment Advice provides full service brokerage for investors who want a high level of tailored advice and solutions. · TD Wealth Financial Planning develops and implements a financial plan for individual clients. At TD Wealth, whether you invest yourself or benefit from the knowledge provided by your advisor, you gain access to some of the industry's most highly regarded investment analysts, economists and market strategists.