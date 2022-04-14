Bank Of Canada Raises Interest Rate To 1%, Signals More Hikes To Fight Inflation

  • Bank of Canada hikes interest rate by half a percentage point to 1%.
  • Gorewicz: It looks like the yield curve wants to flatten after the BoC rate hike.
  • Gorewicz: YTD, the Canadian dollar has been one of the best performing currencies against major market peers because commodity prices have risen.

Canada flag, stock market, exchange economy and Trade, oil production, container ship in export and import business and logistics.

TexBr/iStock via Getty Images

The Bank of Canada increased its overnight interest rate by 50 basis points in an effort to tackle surging inflation. Anthony Okolie speaks with Alexandra Gorewicz, Portfolio Manager, Active Fixed Income, TD Asset Management, about the potential impact of rising rates.

