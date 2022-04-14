Pinterest: Lost Its Edge And Cracks Deepening
Summary
- Pinterest is heading into its highly anticipated FQ1'22 earnings card on April 27.
- We think Pinterest has continued to lose its competitive edge. Reports have also emerged on its CEO's "indecision."
- We discuss why PINS stock remains a Hold.
- I do much more than just articles at Ultimate Growth Investing: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »
Investment Thesis
Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) is due to report its FQ1'22 earnings on April 27. It would be a highly anticipated earnings call, given the "horror" show in FY21 for Pinterest and its social media peers. While Pinterest had an early bump post-FQ4 earnings, it has continued to slide further.
Since our FQ4 update (Hold rating, down 15%), we have observed more cracks within management. Insider stories have also emerged questioning CEO Ben Silbermann's capability, relating to his "indecision." Furthermore, the current Russia-Ukraine conflict has also further stretched supply chain disruptions that could impact the recovery of ad spending.
In addition, a recent update by Business Insider suggested that Meta's (FB) revenue impact from Apple's ATT framework could exceed the $10B highlighted in its previous earnings call. If that wasn't enough, Insider Intelligence accentuated in an update that TikTok (BDNCE) is embarking on an aggressive global push as ByteDance's Chinese market growth has slowed down.
And then, a new risk factor was added to Pinterest's 10-K, suggesting that management has grown concerned over the potential loss of users and engagement to other platforms. Such a development is significant because Pinterest has consistently emphasized that it's a unique platform. So maybe, even management isn't so confident about its edge anymore, even though they may not say it in a conference.
We discuss these revelations as we head into Pinterest's FQ1 card. We also discuss why we retain our Hold rating, despite its more attractive valuation.
Lost Its Edge With More Cracks Within
In one of our articles last year, we discussed that Pinterest believes strongly in its "differentiated" platform. That has consistently been the "story" Pinterest investors have bought into. Management even highlighted last year that Pinterest users "come with a planning mindset where they're looking for new ideas to bring into their life, not to follow other people or to communicate or read the news."
Silbermann also reiterated its message at a recent conference in March. He accentuated (edited):
From the beginning, we've always thought of ourselves as a tool that's meant to take people from inspiration, so getting that feeling, that idea of what you want to do in the future, all the way to realization. (Morgan Stanley TMT Conference 2022)
However, a new risk factor added in its recent 10-K provided more insights into management's "frustration" with its social media peers. It seems like Pinterest has lost the competitive edge that it thinks sets it apart, driving "shopability." Pinterest elaborated (edited):
We may not be able to effectively compete for creators who create content on our platform and on social media and other platforms or may get creators who create content that is not relevant, useful or inspiring to our users.
If creators prefer to create content on competing platforms over ours, or prefer the incentives or financial rewards offered by competing platforms over ours, we may not develop or may lose potentially engaging and relevant content.
Even if we attract and retain creators who create engaging content, we may not be able to distribute that content effectively due to lower relevancy and search signals. Further, we plan to make increased investments in attracting creators, including increasing workforce resources, which may reduce our short or medium term financial and operating results. (Pinterest's FY21 10-K)
It's significant because we think it communicated management's tacit acknowledgment of intense competitive pressure. So, is Pinterest that different from Meta or Snap (SNAP) that it can attract attention better? Likely not.
Furthermore, Silbermann's management capability was also questioned by some of its former executives. The Information reported in late March about the frustration experienced by its executives. They were particularly concerned with Silbermann's indecision on critical matters, as he deferred to consensus views. However, his indecision was said to have cost Pinterest dearly, missing out on at least two acquisitions. The Information highlighted (edited):
At least 10 Pinterest executives have left the company over the past few months, some of whom were unhappy about delays in decision-making at the company.
One of those executives-Celestine Maddy, Pinterest's former global head of consumer and brand marketing-wrote a letter to Silbermann late last year about the issue, telling him "it's hard to get work out the door at Pinterest due to an org-wide default toward consensus and an absence of decision making from leaders." - The Information
Pinterest previous head of corporate development Kamran Ansari also quipped in as he shared insights into Silbermann's thinking. He added (edited): "Maybe Pinterest hasn't been as aggressive as Instagram and others to get there. The company has always had an ethos of focusing on core competencies."
However, it seems that Pinterest has already acknowledged that it's losing its competitive edge. Even though it claimed it didn't need to feed to eyeballs from other social media platforms, Pinterest seemed to have tweaked its approach in March. The company launched its Idea Pins sharing with other apps such as Instagram. Therefore, the company may have recognized the need to broaden its appeal to more users from other platforms as its MAU has declined over the past few quarters.
Investments Could Further Impact Profitability
The updated consensus estimates also expect headwinds from the company's focus to increase its investments in FY22, even as revenue growth is expected to decelerate significantly. As a result, Pinterest's FY22 revenue growth is estimated to fall to 21.2%, and its adjusted EBIT margin is estimated to decline to 7.1%.
However, we think there could be some uncertainty over the guidance presented in its FQ4 card. CFO/COO Todd Morgenfeld updated in March (edited):
So we wanted to update people. There are a number of factors going on. There's the COVID situation. We're all also seemingly back to something that's approximating normal here, but we're still watching that unfold. And it's still a very competitive environment for people's time and our users' time and attention. So we're monitoring that as well. (Morgan Stanley Conference)
Notably, Business Insider recently reported that Meta's revenue impact from Apple's ATT could worsen to $12.81B in 2022, up from Meta's $10B guidance in its FQ4 earnings call. Therefore, we think that the worst may not be over yet for the social media platforms. Coupled with potentially weaker ad spending disruption from worsening supply chain disruptions, these challenges could stretch well into 2023.
Therefore, we believe investors need to discount the consensus estimates accordingly to reflect these uncertainties. Notably, the most conservative estimates (based on S&P Cap IQ data) suggest that Pinterest's revenue could increase by just 10.9% in FY22. In addition, its adjusted EBIT margin could fall to -2%. In addition, Morgan Stanley also weighed in recently, as it observed a steep fall in engagement on Pinterest. It added (edited):
Both user and time spent trends are lower than they had been previously, with time spent at 2017 levels.
In addition, Pinterest is shifting users towards lower monetizing creator videos. We have been wrong about PINS' ability to continue to rapidly innovate and improve its user offerings (to drive retention, growth, and engagement) and ad offerings (to capitalize on its social shopping opportunity). - Seeking Alpha
Is PINS Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?
PINS stock remains a Hold. We concur that its valuation has declined markedly, and more so after its FQ4 slump. Consequently, its NTM P/E of 21.7x last traded in line with Google (GOOGL) (GOOG) stock's 22.5x. However, it remains markedly above FB stock's 17.4x. Still, PINS stock last traded below the communications industry median P/E of 26.6x.
Hence, we believe the recent pessimism over PINS stock seems to have been priced in. However, we believe that Pinterest's fundamental story may have altered. The platform is no longer thought to be as unique as it highlighted. We also think the competitiveness edge of its platform has weakened dramatically with the emergence of TikTok and the continued Apple's ATT headwinds.
Do you want to buy only at the right entry points for your growth stocks?
We help you to pick lower-risk entry points, ensuring you are able to capitalize on them with a higher probability of success and profit on their next wave up. Your membership also includes:
24/7 access to our model portfolios
Daily Tactical Market Analysis to sharpen your market awareness and avoid the emotional rollercoaster
Access to all our top stocks and earnings ideas
Access to all our charts with specific entry points
Real-time chatroom support
Real-time buy/sell/hedge alerts
Sign up now for a Risk-Free 14-Day free trial!
This article was written by
I'm Jere Ong, the principal analyst and founder of JR Research and Ultimate Growth Investing Marketplace service.
Ultimate Growth Investing is curated to help investors achieve 5x to 10x returns over the next five years.
As a growth-oriented investor myself, I am aware of the challenges investors face in their quest to find the right growth stocks. There are so many high-potential companies in the market. As these are emerging leaders, the due diligence required is even more crucial. All growth investors want multi-bagger returns. Unfortunately, most could hardly find the time to do the necessary work.
Therefore, our service is here to help these investors. We are full-time investors and traders. We work day-in, day-out to find the best opportunities for ourselves. Now, we are extending those opportunities to these investors through the service.
If you also prefer someone to do all the hard work for you, I invite you to try out our service.
Subscribe right now because you get to try out the service for 14 days FREE. Seeking Alpha's unconditional guarantee also protects your free trial.
Your billing only starts after the free trial. So there's absolutely no risk at all for you to subscribe. Upon subscription, you will have access to all of our investing resources. You will also have access to our Growth Portfolio.
Come and join our community of investors as we navigate the ups and down of the market together. All our best ideas are shared only with our community in the service. Hence, you will not be able to find them on the free site.
If you have any questions, feel free to send me a direct message. I'm here to help.
I look forward to connecting with you in Ultimate Growth Investing soon!
More About Me:
I was already a full-time investor and trader before I joined Seeking Alpha as a contributor. I enjoy sharing my experience, knowledge, and mistakes with fellow investors who don't have time to look at the market. It is not a part-time job that I do on the side. I depend on what I do for a living. I take these responsibilities very seriously.
I was previously an Executive Director with a global financial services corporation. I graduated with an Economics Degree from National University of Singapore [NUS]. NUS is Asia's #1 university according to Quacquarelli Symonds [QS] annual higher education ranking. It also held the #11 position in QS World University Rankings 2022.
I'm also a Commissioned Officer (Reservist) with the Singapore Armed Forces. I'm the Battalion Second-in-command of an Armored Regiment. I currently hold the rank of Major.
I love spending time researching high-quality growth companies. That also includes investing time analyzing their price action. In addition, it has allowed me to develop a clear understanding of how institutional investors play their game.
Our best research ideas in the service are highly actionable. We own our best ideas and have skin in the game. Our ideas are not just designed to be a good read. Therefore you wouldn't get abstract theories or concepts from us. You will only get timely and actionable ideas. These are also high probability and workable set-ups with lower-risk entry points.
My LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jjere/
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FB, GOOGL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.