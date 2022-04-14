Weedezign/iStock via Getty Images

After Sir Martin Sorrell left WPP (WPP) he formed the digital media agency group S4 Capital (OTCPK:SCPPF). Its share price performance last year was outstanding, but this year it has stumbled. Here, I consider the current investment case.

S4 Capital is Expertly Designed for the Digital Age

In a way, Sorrell made for himself an opportunity many managers dream of but never realise. Having spent decades building up WPP and latterly watching the ad market go increasingly digital, it must have seemed desirable to be able to start from scratch without legacy operations and focus on a pure play digital shop. That is exactly what he did, with speed, at S4.

The company's operations were outlined on Seeking Alpha last year on Seeking Alpha by Gulzhan Musaeva in S4 Capital: Fast Moving Media Company 'Here To Win A Decade'. I see a few key strengths to the S4 approach:

Its global network allows it to service multinational clients in a way that many local or regional digital agencies could not. At last count, it had over 7,500 people in 33 countries.

The company's combination of first-party data, digital ad development and media planning and buying. That is a continuous loop, allowing S4 to improve effectiveness. I see that as a smart model and one whose value will likely become more important over time.

It is playing where the ball is coming. Not only is digital media spend already huge but it will likely only get bigger in the coming years.

Growth Remains Very High

From day one, S4 has been all about growth. Its current three-year plan, as in previous iterations, calls for an organic doubling of revenues and gross profits.

In its third quarter results, the company said that year-to-date revenue was up 101% and 56% like-for-like, year-to-date gross profit was up over 91% and net revenue almost 47% like-for-like.

In a January trading update, the company stated that, "[T]rading continues in line with market expectations, delivering very strong like-for-like revenue and gross profit/net revenue growth well ahead of the previous guidance". In its most recent announcement about delaying results publication (which I discuss below), the company reiterated that it "continued to trade strongly in the first two months of 2022."

In line with Sir Martin's playbook when he ran WPP, S4 has been highly acquisitive. Last year, it raised a warchest in part to help fund acquisitions.

Accounts Have Been Postponed Twice

So far, so good… or is it? Is all that it seems with this growth story?

On 1 March, the company informed the stock exchange that its preliminary results would be delayed. Publication was now due on 31 March. The stated reason was that "because of the impact of Covid and Omicron on travel and resource allocation, particularly in the Netherlands, PricewaterhouseCoopers has requested a further period to complete its audit work." S4 said it continued to expect to report results in line with its most recent trading statement.

Other companies have seen their results delayed by resourcing problems at audit firms (even two years into the pandemic!) so I did not feel that this delay carried any particular significance. Very different, however, was what came next. Just before four o'clock in the afternoon the day before the rescheduled results date, S4 informed the market that, "at 2:30 PM today (30 March 2022) our auditors, PwC informed us that they were unable to complete the work necessary for S4 Capital to release the Preliminary Statement tomorrow morning." It said that the results would be released as soon as the auditors had completed their work. It also said that it believed results remained within the range of market expectations.

This strikes me as highly unusual. Although I have no personal knowledge of the situation, it seems inconceivable that PwC had not made it clear to S4 that there was at least a probability that their accounts would not be ready in time for the delayed publication date until mid-afternoon the day before. Rather, I presume that the company and its auditors (who have not resigned) had been in discussion about some aspects of the accounts where the auditors felt they needed to do more work. What such areas may be is mere speculation at this point, but it is possible to imagine that something such as revenue recognition could be a subject of discussion. S4 has pinned a lot of its investment cases on very high growth rates. It has so far delivered them - but it is conceivable (though I have no specific reason to believe it at this time) that in so doing it has booked revenues in a way for which its auditors wish to see more evidence.

A Potential Buying Opportunity?

The market (a significant element of which seems to take some pleasure in seeing the sometime hubristic Sir Martin suffer a setback) reacted by marking down S4 sharply.

It has now fallen back to where it stood in Summer 2020. If the results are signed off and show growth in line with expectations, I think the shares could rapidly recover at least some of their lost ground. On that basis, the current price could turn out to be a bargain.

However, I am more cautious. The company has attracted a high valuation based on its dramatic growth. If it turns out that some of that growth needs to be restated (which, to be clear, has not yet been mentioned by the company or its auditors), the valuation could tumble perhaps even from where it stands now. The company may also suffer reputational damage in the City, which could translate into less investor enthusiasm for the shares in future no matter how well the business performs. That might actually be no bad thing, if it spurs a New York listing (something Sir Martin has mooted), which might attract a higher valuation.

Despite the company's reassurance on results, it strikes me as very odd that a Big Four auditor and its client are in this position. While resourcing or other issues may have slowed work on the PwC side, the continued delay in signing off the accounts makes me concerned that the auditor may have a substantive concern about S4's accounting practices, or paper trail. For me at least, that hurts the investment case badly until there is more clarity on last year's results.

Valuation Relies on Results Publication

By last September, the S4 share price stood 225% higher than when I wrote my first bullish note on it the previous June, A Rising Star In Online Media: S4 Capital. Even now, after a tumble in recent months that started sometime before the results delay, it remains 26% higher. I have continued to add S4 to my account up to last month, though for now plan to buy no more until there is an auditor signoff on its accounts.

I think it is impossible to value S4 with confidence until the final results are signed off by its auditors and published. For that reason, I am moving to a neutral position on the name.