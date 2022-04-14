Fritz Jorgensen/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Meta Platforms, Inc (NASDAQ:FB) stock has not seen a bounce back after the massive correction it saw during the last earnings call. The low valuation multiple should provide a benefit in terms of buybacks. Facebook's management has recently ramped up its buyback program authorizing tens of billions of dollars for share repurchase.

In the last quarter alone, Facebook repurchased stock worth $20 billion. This was equal to 8% of the outstanding stock on an annualized basis. After the recent stock correction, this buyback program should increase the stock reduction rate. If Facebook continued with buybacks of $20 billion in Q1 2022 quarter, it would have allowed the company to expunge close to 14% of the outstanding stock on an annualized basis.

Facebook's free cash flow in the recent quarter was $12.5 billion. Facebook also has another $50 billion in cash and short-term investments which can be diverted toward shareholder returns. Buybacks alone do not guarantee good long-term returns as shown by IBM (IBM) and Exxon Mobil (XOM) in the last decade. However, it can be a good tool while the management undertakes a big transformation through metaverse and other initiatives. Long-term investors would see a big tailwind through higher EPS due to the scale of buybacks. Future EPS projections should also be readjusted to reflect the new dynamics within Facebook's buyback program.

Buyback program has a lot of firepower

Facebook has ramped up its buyback program significantly over the last few quarters. This trend is similar to other Big Tech companies like Alphabet (GOOG), Alibaba (BABA) and others. Apple (AAPL) was the first tech major to commit fully to buybacks. Apple has spent close to half a trillion dollars on its buyback program which has allowed the company to reduce its share count by 40%.

In the last quarter, Facebook spent $20 billion on buybacks while it generated FCF of $12.5 billion. These buybacks were completed when the stock was trading close to 25 times its PE multiple. After the last earnings call, we saw a big correction and there has not been any noticeable bounce back in the stock price. If Facebook continues with the same scale of buybacks at $20 billion per quarter, it would lead to a reduction of close to 14% of outstanding stock on an annualized basis at the current price.

Ycharts

A tool for transformation

Buybacks alone have rarely led to a bullish run in the stock. Many companies with huge buyback programs have also fared poorly. Some ideal examples are IBM and Exxon Mobil. However, buybacks can still be a good tool while management undertakes big transformations within the company. Facebook is producing huge cash flows while most of the new initiatives will not need this scale of resources.

The losses in Facebook's Reality Labs are also quite low compared to the buyback program. For example, Reality Labs reported a loss of $10 billion in entire 2021 while the company spent over $20 billion on buybacks in the last quarter alone.

CNBC

The management has warned that future losses in this division can rise. But the company reported FCF of $40 billion in the trailing twelve months and it seems unlikely that the losses in Reality Labs will cause a big dip in FCF. The company is already announcing plans to aggressively monetize some of its initiatives in this segment.

While the transformation of Facebook is taking place, we could see accelerated buybacks. The management could even try to hit a net-zero cash position, similar to Apple. This would release an additional $50 billion of firepower towards buybacks which is equal to 9% of the outstanding stock at current price.

Impact on Facebook stock

Wall Street cares more about fundamentals compared to buybacks. Hence, future movement of Facebook stock would still depend heavily on the progress made by the company in Reality Labs, payments, Reels, and other initiatives. But this is still a staggering buyback pace that the company can maintain for at least 10 to 12 quarters by reducing its cash reserves.

During this time, we could see a total investment of $150 billion to $200 billion on buybacks. This could allow the company to expunge 30% to 40% of its outstanding stock depending on the purchase price. The buybacks alone will help in increasing EPS by over 10% annually over the next few years. This should be very attractive for long-term investors who are confident in Facebook's new initiatives.

Ycharts

The EPS estimates for the stock have been increasing at a strong pace. However, they underestimate the impact of buybacks on EPS, especially at the current PE multiple. Another quarter of strong buybacks could lead to an upward revision in future EPS estimates which should help in improving the sentiment toward the stock.

Long-term investors should focus on the results of the new initiatives launched by Facebook. But they should also gauge the impact of the current buyback program over long-term EPS growth and its impact on stock returns.

Investor takeaway

Facebook is ramping up its buyback program. It spent close to $20 billion on buybacks in the last quarter which led to a stock reduction of 8% on an annualized basis. The company can maintain this buyback pace for another 10 to 12 quarters due to high FCF and cash reserves. At the current stock price, Facebook could expunge 14% of outstanding stock annually with a $20 billion a quarter buyback. This should boost the future EPS estimates significantly.

It will be very important for the company to show progress in its transformation initiatives to improve sentiment on Wall Street. But most of these initiatives do not require massive investments which should allow the company to divert resources to buybacks. It is likely that the impact of buybacks on EPS has not been fully priced in. Long-term investors should look at the scale of buybacks and the reduction in stock count to gauge future EPS trend.