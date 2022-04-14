TSMC Q1 Earnings: Raised Guidance Again - Buy Before Liftoff
Summary
- TSMC reported a robust FQ1 earnings result, despite near-term headwinds.
- Notably, the company accentuated that high-performance computing will be its most important growth driver moving forward.
- We discuss why TSM stock remains a Buy.
- I do much more than just articles at Ultimate Growth Investing: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »
Investment Thesis
TSMC (NYSE:TSM) reported another robust earnings result for FQ1 as it outperformed estimates. Notably, the company raised guidance for FQ2, despite the macro uncertainties due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, macroeconomic uncertainty, and China's COVID-19 lockdowns.
If investors need any reminder that the secular digitization trend undergirding the multi-year growth in 5G, smartphones, high-performance computing (HPC), and IoT remains as strong as ever, this is it.
However, TSMC stock has fallen below its critical $110 support level as investors sold down semiconductor stocks. Furthermore, some investors have also been concerned with the geopolitical uncertainty surrounding China-Taiwan relations.
Nevertheless, we would like to point out that TSMC stock valuation has reverted to its 5Y NTM EBIT multiples mean. Therefore, we remain confident that TSMC will continue to find support along the $110 level moving forward.
As such, we reiterate our Buy rating on TSMC stock.
Q1 Earnings Card Dispels Concerns Over Slowdown
Many analysts at the earnings conference were justifiably concerned over whether the current macro headwinds would impact TSMC. They were also particularly apprehensive over how a potential recession could beset TSMC's business in FY22. However, the company confidently dispelled those concerns as it guided to an even better Q2.
Taiwan Semiconductor reported revenue of $17.57B in FQ1, up 35.5% YoY and 12.1% QoQ. Notably, its gross margin also came in at 55.6% and operating margin at 45.6%.
TSMC's advanced nodes (5nm and 7nm) maintained their 50% revenue share from FQ4's results. In addition, its key trailing nodes (16nm and 28nm) also contributed 25% of FQ1's revenue. Therefore, these four nodes accounted for 75% of TSMC's first-quarter topline.
In terms of platform, HPC's share surged above 40% for the first time in FQ1 over the last two years, as it reached 41%. However, smartphone seasonality was in play as its revenue share fell to 40%. It was also its lowest share over the last two years.
Robust Guidance Yet Again
Notably, the company raised guidance again as it continues to see strong secular demand over its HPC and automotive segments. CEO C.C. Wei accentuated (edited):
We expect our HPC platform to be TSMC's strongest growing platform this year and the following years. And it will be the largest contributor to our growth. And this is all because of a structural megatrend driving increasing need for greater computation power and energy-efficient computing. As I said, these kind of technologies happen to be TSMC's strong point. (TSMC's FQ1'22 earnings call)
Therefore, investors can now better appreciate the criticality of TSMC's position in the semiconductor value chain. As the world's leading logic foundry, it's exposed to the most important growth drivers underpinning digitization. Even as the smartphone growth cadence has slowed down, HPC came to the fore. If we refer to NVIDIA's (NVDA) $1T roadmap and AMD's (AMD) newly empowered heterogeneous compute strategy, it's apparent. These fabless chipmakers will continue to depend mainly on NVIDIA's leading-edge process for their most advanced data center chips.
Therefore, investors shouldn't be surprised as TSMC reaffirmed its FY22 revenue growth guidance at the top end of the 20+% range. Notably, it also raised its FQ2 guidance despite the apparent weakness in smartphone shipments.
However, TSMC highlighted that it saw some supply chain disruptions over the wafer fab equipment (WFE) side. The WFE makers have experienced extended delays over their key supplies as lead time kept getting longer. However, TSMC highlighted that they don't expect significant disruptions over their critical equipment. The company would also make necessary adjustments to cater to critical demand.
Notably, TSMC's initial 3nm process (N3) is on track for volume production in 2H'22, with its improved N3E process scheduled for 2H'23. However, management also emphasized that it's seeing good progress on N3E. Therefore, volume production on N3E could be brought forward, so investors should continue to monitor closely. Importantly, TSMC expects its 3nm process to be technologically superior to its peers (i.e., Samsung) when ready.
Is TSM Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?
TSM stock remains a buy. We noted that its NTM EBIT multiple of 16.4x has moderated to its 5Y mean. But, a caveat here relates to its NTM FCF yield of 0.9%. We believe TSM stock has several headwinds holding back its re-rating, despite its solid FQ1 results. These include the recent geopolitical headwinds, investors rotating to more defensive FCF yield plays, and peer multiples compression.
Hence, we encourage investors to be patient as the market digests the risk-averse environment in the near term.
Do you want to buy only at the right entry points for your growth stocks?
We help you to pick lower-risk entry points, ensuring you are able to capitalize on them with a higher probability of success and profit on their next wave up. Your membership also includes:
24/7 access to our model portfolios
Daily Tactical Market Analysis to sharpen your market awareness and avoid the emotional rollercoaster
Access to all our top stocks and earnings ideas
Access to all our charts with specific entry points
Real-time chatroom support
Real-time buy/sell/hedge alerts
Sign up now for a Risk-Free 14-Day free trial!
This article was written by
I'm Jere Ong, the principal analyst and founder of JR Research and Ultimate Growth Investing Marketplace service.
Ultimate Growth Investing is curated to help investors achieve 5x to 10x returns over the next five years.
As a growth-oriented investor myself, I am aware of the challenges investors face in their quest to find the right growth stocks. There are so many high-potential companies in the market. As these are emerging leaders, the due diligence required is even more crucial. All growth investors want multi-bagger returns. Unfortunately, most could hardly find the time to do the necessary work.
Therefore, our service is here to help these investors. We are full-time investors and traders. We work day-in, day-out to find the best opportunities for ourselves. Now, we are extending those opportunities to these investors through the service.
If you also prefer someone to do all the hard work for you, I invite you to try out our service.
Subscribe right now because you get to try out the service for 14 days FREE. Seeking Alpha's unconditional guarantee also protects your free trial.
Your billing only starts after the free trial. So there's absolutely no risk at all for you to subscribe. Upon subscription, you will have access to all of our investing resources. You will also have access to our Growth Portfolio.
Come and join our community of investors as we navigate the ups and down of the market together. All our best ideas are shared only with our community in the service. Hence, you will not be able to find them on the free site.
If you have any questions, feel free to send me a direct message. I'm here to help.
I look forward to connecting with you in Ultimate Growth Investing soon!
More About Me:
I was already a full-time investor and trader before I joined Seeking Alpha as a contributor. I enjoy sharing my experience, knowledge, and mistakes with fellow investors who don't have time to look at the market. It is not a part-time job that I do on the side. I depend on what I do for a living. I take these responsibilities very seriously.
I was previously an Executive Director with a global financial services corporation. I graduated with an Economics Degree from National University of Singapore [NUS]. NUS is Asia's #1 university according to Quacquarelli Symonds [QS] annual higher education ranking. It also held the #11 position in QS World University Rankings 2022.
I'm also a Commissioned Officer (Reservist) with the Singapore Armed Forces. I'm the Battalion Second-in-command of an Armored Regiment. I currently hold the rank of Major.
I love spending time researching high-quality growth companies. That also includes investing time analyzing their price action. In addition, it has allowed me to develop a clear understanding of how institutional investors play their game.
Our best research ideas in the service are highly actionable. We own our best ideas and have skin in the game. Our ideas are not just designed to be a good read. Therefore you wouldn't get abstract theories or concepts from us. You will only get timely and actionable ideas. These are also high probability and workable set-ups with lower-risk entry points.
My LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jjere/
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TSM, AMD, NVDA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.