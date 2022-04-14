jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

2022 has not been a great year for e-commerce stocks. After having been some of the most hotly-chased trades in 2020 and 2021, investors' confidence in these names started to wane when growth rates began cooling off from their pandemic-boosted highs, even though the markets mostly knew that much of 2020's frenzy was due to store closures and a pull-in of future demand rather than bona fide growth.

Wayfair (NYSE:W), in particular, has been one of the hardest-hit stocks in the e-commerce space. Year-to-date, the stock has lost more than 40%; and relative to an all-time high near $340 notched last March, the stock has shed 65% of its value.

The question for investors now, of course, is: is it time to buy the dip in Wayfair? In my view, the answer is no. Put this stock on the watchlist, but don't rush in to buy. I remain neutral on this stock and its prospects, and I largely view Wayfair to be a mixed bag of both positive and negative attributes.

On the plus side for Wayfair, the stock is now cheaper - at least, relative to where it was trading during the pandemic. At current share prices near $114, Wayfair trades at a market cap of $12.04 billion. After netting off the $2.40 billion of cash and $3.05 billion of debt on the company's most recent balance sheet, Wayfair's resulting enterprise value is $12.69 billion.

For the current fiscal year FY22, meanwhile, Wall Street analysts are calling for Wayfair to generate $13.97 billion in revenue, representing a return to 2% y/y growth (data from Yahoo Finance). If we assume Wayfair maintains flat 4.5% adjusted EBITDA margins on that revenue, the company would generate $628.5 billion of adjusted EBITDA. This would put Wayfair's valuation multiples at 0.9x EV/FY22 revenue and 20.2x EV/FY22 adjusted EBITDA; the former revenue multiple looks especially attractive versus historical averages in the 1-1.5x range.

The other positive driver for Wayfair is the long-term argument for the stock: Wayfair continues to believe it serves a >$1 trillion long-term TAM, and that, at present, only 20% of the furniture and home decor industry is driven by e-commerce sales. Taking Wayfair's argument at face value, if both the industry is expected to grow at ~50% over the next decade and e-commerce's share grows to something closer to 50%, Wayfair has powerful secular drivers to support continued expansion.

That being said, however, there are many risks in Wayfair to consider:

In the near term, Wayfair is a victim of reversing the one-time lifts in both e-commerce and home/moving trends. Not only are e-commerce companies facing pressure from the reopening of brick-and-mortar competitors, but the pandemic was also a boom time for people leaving urban areas and moving to other homes. With offices calling people back to work, and with interest rates skyrocketing and housing inventory still low, the great American moving trend may be over, and with it, the need to furnish new homes.

Not only are e-commerce companies facing pressure from the reopening of brick-and-mortar competitors, but the pandemic was also a boom time for people leaving urban areas and moving to other homes. With offices calling people back to work, and with interest rates skyrocketing and housing inventory still low, the great American moving trend may be over, and with it, the need to furnish new homes. After hitting peak profitability in 2020, Wayfair isn't looking so hot at a smaller scale. Gross margins are down (weighed especially by rising logistics costs), and adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow margins are down as well - which, needless to say, unnerves investors in a risk-off market environment.

Gross margins are down (weighed especially by rising logistics costs), and adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow margins are down as well - which, needless to say, unnerves investors in a risk-off market environment. Is Wayfair going to look more and more like a traditional retailer going forward? Wayfair has plans to open a physical retail store for its Joss & Main brand (its very first physical store) this year, and in 2023, it will follow up with a Wayfair-branded retail presence. Over time, as the lines between e-commerce and retail blur, investors may lose their confidence in Wayfair as a differentiated online play.

The bottom line here: to me, Wayfair is a balanced mix of risks and opportunities. In my view, the best move is to wait on the sidelines until either A) Wayfair's stock prices continue to drop sharply downward, or B) the company starts to turn around its growth and margin story.

Q4 download

Let's now cover Wayfair's latest fourth quarter results, which largely disappointed investors, in greater detail. The Q4 earnings summary is shown below:

Revenue in Q4 declined at -11% y/y to $3.25 billion, missing Wall Street's expectations of $3.28 billion. The marginally good news here is that prior-year comps are getting easier (as the earlier days of the pandemic provided huge one-time lifts to Wayfair's business, especially during the summer/late Fall when many households packed up and moved across the country), and so Wayfair's Q4 decline represents an eight-point acceleration over a -19% y/y decline in Q3.

Wayfair's customer base has also seen declines. As of the end of 2021, the company saw its active customer base decline to 27 million, a drop of -12% y/y. Meanwhile, average order values increased by 11% y/y (driven by the company's price increases to match raw material price inflation), but customers' order frequency also dropped, offsetting the revenue benefits of higher prices.

It's important to note that Wayfair's management attributes part of this decline to demand shifting back into physical stores, which may call into question the company's overall thesis that furniture is a category that can eventually shift to becoming primarily an online business. Per CEO Niraj Shah's prepared remarks on the Q4 earnings call:

The onset of COVID in 2020 redefined how focused customers are on their homes and shifted how much time they intend to spend there. Never ending to-do lists grew, and online demand surged, which allowed Wayfair to demonstrate the true scalability and structural economics of our platform. 2021 began the normalization process, though the world is still working through the ripple effects of the pandemic. As countries around the world reopened at their own pace last year, home category growth remains largely resilient, but the pendulum swung back with outsized strength in physical stores as consumers sought to return to old habits. Supply chain disruptions impacted economies everywhere due in part to repeated factory closures and port log jams around the world. These cascaded into global inventory shortages and widespread inflation."

At its smaller scale, Wayfair suffered gross margin declines. Gross margins dropped to 27.1%, on the low end of the company's 27-28% guidance range and 190bps weaker than 29.0% in the year-ago quarter. Several factors were to blame, including dis-economies of scale from the revenue decline, as well as logistics bottlenecks and higher compensation costs.

As a result, note that Wayfair's full-year adjusted EBITDA declined by -35% y/y to $614 million, representing a 4.5% adjusted EBITDA margin - down 220bps relative to last year. Adjusted EBITDA was also negative in Q4 and decayed 730bps on a margin basis versus the fourth quarter of 2020.

Similarly, though Wayfair managed to generate $1.1 billion in free cash flow in FY20, lower revenue and margins in 2021 have severely tanked the company's FCF, down to just $130 million in FY21:

Key takeaways

Given the fact that Wayfair's fundamental profile is still struggling to find a bottom, I do think the stock will continue to wobble over the next several quarters. Once y/y comps ease and if the company can get past current logistics price squeezes, Wayfair may find a way out of the woods. Until then, stay on the sidelines.