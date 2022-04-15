WSB's Weekend Bite: Sell Tesla (Video)
Apr. 15, 2022 12:47 AM ET1 Comment1 Like
This week we are joined by Michelle Culver, VP Portfolio Strategist at Global X, and David Trainer, CEO of New Constructs. ETFs investors should be looking at within the energy and cyber sectors, why Tesla (TSLA) is especially a sell after Musk's attempt to buy Twitter (TWTR) and whether we're in a risk on or risk off market.
This article was written by
