- CoreCard declined ~20% after the release of a news article indicating that Apple is looking to bring more financial services capabilities in-house.
- The report does not mention credit cards, which is the service that CCRD provides.
- CCRD continues to have more inbound interest than they can currently service.
CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD)
Shares of the credit card processing software company declined some 20% after the release of a news article indicating that Apple (their largest customer) is looking to bring more financial services capabilities in-house. Anytime a small company relies on a single customer for 30% or more of revenue, it can be of concern. This is especially warranted for a customer such as Apple which has a history of developing technologies in-house to replace outside vendors.
What is notable in the report is that it does not mention credit cards, which is the service that CCRD provides. And subsequent versions of the article clarified that Apple uses CCRD as their core processor and that CCRD is likely to remain on board for current products.
Finally, we contacted management to get clarification on the situation. I won't detail the specifics (they did not provide any information that was inappropriate) of the communication. But what gave us confidence that the report was innocuous is that their attitude was not defensive. Their demeanor contrasted from management teams I have observed making best efforts to keep a key client they know is preparing to leave.
Finally, we are focused on the future prospects for CCRD as they build a platform to support numerous large customers similar to Apple. CCRD continues to have more inbound interest than they can currently service.
