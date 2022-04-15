XLP - Defensive Asset

Toma Hentea
Summary

  • XLP is a defensive asset.
  • XLP, together with XLU and XLV, may be used when the market is in risk-neutral state.
  • Currently, the market is in risk-neutral state.
Football Goalkeeper Pattern Design on Russian Banknote

kool99/iStock via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Consumer staples perform well in sideways markets. Year-to-date, the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLP) has performed better than the broad market.

The ETF includes many large companies that produce essential goods for the consumer, such as household products, food products, beverages, tobacco and personal products. These companies continue to perform relatively well during economic slowdown including periods of heightened inflation.

The economic news support strong consumer spending. Here is an extract from an article on yahoo.com:

Retail sales increased 0.5% after registering a revised 0.8% jump from January to February... Spending has been fueled by wage gains, solid hiring and more money in banking accounts. January’s increase of 4.9% was the biggest jump in spending since March 2021.

Top 10 Holdings (70.05% of Total Assets)

Name

Symbol

% Assets

Procter & Gamble Co

PG

15.54%

Coca-Cola Co

KO

9.88%

PepsiCo Inc

PEP

9.63%

Walmart Inc

WMT

9.11%

Costco Wholesale Corp

COST

4.70%

Philip Morris International Inc

PM

4.55%

Mondelez International Inc Class A

MDLZ

4.44%

Altria Group Inc

MO

4.35%

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc Class A

EL

4.06%

Colgate-Palmolive Co

CL

3.79%

The graph below shows, side by side, the YTD price of XLP and SPY. We see that until March 14 XLP declined less than SPY. Since then, while SPY suffered a week of sell-off, XLP continued its uptrend.

YTD SPY and XLP

XLP and SPY PERF charts (stockcharts.com)

Application: XLP as “safe asset”

I consider using XLP as a “safe asset” for some portfolios of the AMI marketplace service.

As a first example, I simulated the non-leveraged ETF portfolio for the period January 2015 to April 2022. The portfolio is manages using a 3-state risk indicator as described in this article.

Here is a concise review of the rules of the 3-state managed portfolios.

  • Risk-on – 100% equities
  • Risk-neutral – 50% equities + 50% safe assets (Treasury Bonds)
  • Risk-off – 100% safe assets (Treasury Bonds)

In these simulations I investigate the use of a different set of “defensive assets” during risk-neutral state. Here is the list of assets that were considered: IEF, BND, GLD, XLU, XLP and XLV.

Based on the results of these simulations, the risk-neutral state will invest 100% in defensive assets. The following tables and graph show the performance obtained with XLU, XLP and XLV as defensive assets.

2015-22 NONLEV

CAGR

stdev

maxDD

Sharpe R

Sortino R

XLU

22.19%

13.92%

-16.57%

1.59

2.02

XLP

24.85%

13.48%

-12.04%

1.84

2.38

XLV

26.23%

13.68%

-11.18%

1.92

2.52

Equity Graphs

Author

The next table shows the annual returns.

YEAR

XLU

XLP

XLV

2015

7.49%

14.39%

14.16%

2016

0.54%

9.49%

14.31%

2017

24.46%

25.74%

25.98%

2018

10.76%

14.34%

16.30%

2019

15.50%

18.27%

17.98%

2020

65.10%

65.28%

63.90%

2021

36.97%

36.97%

36.97%

2022

-3.67%

-2.56%

-3.58%

Current State

The risk-indicator is currently in the risk-neutral state since the beginning of March. Therefore, the non-leveraged portfolio invests in a combination of the following assets: XLP, XLU, XLV.

Conclusion

Our XLP recommendation is a “Buy”.

Investment decisions are based on quantitative fundamental factors that take into account valuations, earnings growth and price momentum. Market exposure is varied in accordance to the state of leading US and global economic indicators. Options and leverage are used to enhance the performance of my investments.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of XLP, XLV, XLU, SPXL, TQQQ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

2 Comments
