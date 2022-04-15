Looking Abroad For Dividend Income

Apr. 15, 2022 4:53 AM ETDEM, DGRE
WisdomTree profile picture
WisdomTree
4.4K Followers

Summary

  • Of the $1.4 trillion in the global Dividend Stream, $216 billion, or 15%, comes from companies within emerging markets.
  • In emerging markets, 85% of the market cap is in companies paying dividends.
  • In the U.S., the largest dividend sectors are Financials (17%), Information Technology (15%), Health Care (13%) and Consumer Staples (10%).

Seedling growing step in garden with dollar icon and chart on sunny background. Concept of business growth, profit, development and success.

Galeanu Mihai/iStock via Getty Images

By Matt Wagner

Value has trounced growth globally this year. High dividend yield companies, which tend to have high overlap with value indexes, have also outperformed.

The first quintile of companies in the MSCI ACWI Index by dividend yield has outperformed the fifth quintile by over 1,600 basis points (bps) and outperformed non-payers by over 1,900 bps.

Year-to-Date MSCI ACWI Index

Year-to-Date MSCI ACWI Index

Many investors are familiar with investing in search of dividend income when allocating to U.S. equities. Some may be less familiar with the global dividend investment opportunity—particularly when it comes to emerging markets.

The below table summarizes some key data points for dividend payouts across the globe.

Of the $1.4 trillion in the global Dividend Stream, $216 billion, or 15%, comes from companies within emerging markets. That amount is just over 3.5% greater than the 11.5% weight that emerging markets have in the market cap-weighted MSCI ACWI IMI Index.

The U.S., on the other hand, comprises just 43% of the global Dividend Stream but accounts for 60% of market cap. In part that is because the U.S. has higher valuations, and much less of its market cap weight is in companies paying a dividend.

In emerging markets, 85% of the market cap is in companies paying dividends. In the U.S., the comparable number is just 72%.

As a result of the lower weight of companies paying a dividend, the U.S. has a dividend yield of just 1.4%—a full 100 bps lower than the yield of emerging markets.

The difference is even greater when weighting companies by their Dividend Stream instead of market cap. The emerging markets has a Dividend Stream-weighted yield of 6% compared to just 3% for the U.S.

Global Dividend Stream

Global Dividend Stream

We can break down the U.S. and emerging markets market-cap weights and Dividend Stream weights on a sector level to get an indication of where dividend payouts are more concentrated.

In the U.S., the largest dividend sectors are Financials (17%), Information Technology (15%), Health Care (13%) and Consumer Staples (10%).

Sector Weights: Market Cap-Weighted vs. Dividend-Weighted (MSCI USA IMI Index)

Market Cap-Weighted vs. Dividend-Weighted (MSCI USA IMI Index)

In the emerging markets, the largest dividend sectors are Financials (26%), Materials (16%), Information Technology (17%) and Energy (10%).

The combined dividend weights of Materials and Energy (26%) make a dividend-weighted exposure to emerging markets much more commodity-sensitive than the tech- and consumer-heavy allocations of market cap-weighted emerging markets exposures.

Sector Weights: Market Cap-Weighted vs. Dividend-Weighted (MSCI Emerging Markets IMI Index)

Market Cap-Weighted vs. Dividend-Weighted (MSCI Emerging Markets IMI Index)

From a country perspective, China and India have noticeably lower weights based on dividend weighting. Many Chinese tech and consumer companies pay little, or no, dividends. In India, there is a tendency for low dividend payouts/yields.

Brazil is the most noticeable overweight given its large dividend-paying Energy and Materials companies. Russia was recently removed from MSCI indexes for its invasion of Ukraine but historically had been another overweight based on its large dividend payouts.

Country Weights: Market Cap-Weighted vs. Dividend-Weighted (MSCI Emerging Markets IMI Index)

Market Cap-Weighted vs. Dividend-Weighted (MSCI Emerging Markets IMI Index)

The global recession during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic provides a good case study as to the relative riskiness of the payouts from emerging markets companies.

Emerging markets dividends did get reduced more than U.S. dividends, but also rebounded sharply in the past 12 months. European dividends, not emerging markets, stick out as the global laggard in reducing payouts during the pandemic.

Index Dividend Growth since 2019

Index Dividend Growth since 2019

Lastly, we can compare the yields across markets to get an idea of how investors can look to emerging markets to harvest income in a low-rate environment.

The WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Index has historically had an average yield premium of 130 bps relative to the WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Index, and a yield premium of about 50 bps relative to the WisdomTree International High Dividend Index.

For investors looking to increase dividend income, emerging markets equities may offer a compelling addition to portfolios in a low-yield environment.

Trailing 12-Month Dividend Yields: WisdomTree High Dividend Yield Indexes

Trailing 12-Month Dividend Yields

Matt Wagner

Matt Wagner, CFA

Associate, Research

Matt Wagner joined WisdomTree in May 2017 as an Analyst on the Research team. In his current role as an Associate, he supports the creation, maintenance, and reconstitution of our indexes and actively managed ETFs. Matt started his career at Morgan Stanley, working as an analyst in Treasury Capital Markets from 2015 to 2017 where he focused on unsecured funding planning, execution and risk management. Matt graduated from Boston College in 2015 with a B.A. in International Studies with a concentration in Economics. In 2020, he earned a Certificate in Advanced Valuation from NYU Stern. Matt is a holder of the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

This article was written by

WisdomTree profile picture
WisdomTree
4.4K Followers
WisdomTree launched its first ETFs in June of 2006, and is currently the industry's fifth largest ETF provider. The WisdomTree Seeking Alpha profile will feature content by some of our leading analysts including: Luciano Siracusano: Luciano Siracusano is WisdomTree's Chief Investment Strategist and Head of Sales. He is the co-creator with CEO Jonathan Steinberg of WisdomTree's patented Indexing methodology and has led the firm's sales force since 2008. Luciano is a regular guest on CNBC and FOX Business, and speaks frequently on ETFs, indexing and global financial markets. A former equity analyst at ValueLine, Luciano began his career as a speechwriter for former New York Governor Mario Cuomo and HUD Secretary Henry Cisneros. He graduated from Columbia University with a B.A. in Political Science in 1987. Jeremy Schwartz: As WisdomTree’s Director of Research, Jeremy Schwartz offers timely ideas and timeless wisdom on a bi-monthly basis. Prior to joining WisdomTree, Jeremy was Professor Jeremy Siegel's head research assistant and helped with the research and writing of Stocks for the Long Run and The Future for Investors. He is also the co-author of the Financial Analysts Journal paper “What Happened to the Original Stocks in the S&P 500?” and the Wall Street Journal article “The Great American Bond Bubble.” Christopher Gannatti: Christopher Gannatti began at WisdomTree as a Research Analyst in December 2010, working directly with Jeremy Schwartz, CFA®, Director of Research. He is involved in creating and communicating WisdomTree’s thoughts on the markets, as well as analyzing existing strategies and developing new approaches. Christopher came to WisdomTree from Lord Abbett, where he worked for four and a half years as a Regional Consultant. Rick Harper: Rick Harper serves as the Head of Fixed Income and Currency for WisdomTree Asset Management, where he oversees fixed income and currency products developed through our collaborations with the BNY Mellon Corporation and Western Asset Management. Rick has over 19 years investment experience in strategy and portfolio management positions at prominent investment firms. Prior to joining WisdomTree in 2007, Rick held senior level strategist roles with RBC Dain Rauscher, Bank One Capital Markets, ETF Advisors, and Nuveen Investments. Bradley Krom: Bradley Krom joined WisdomTree as a member of the Fixed Income and Currency team in December 2010. He is involved in creating and communicating WisdomTree’s thoughts on currency and fixed income markets, as well as analyzing existing and new fund strategies. Prior to joining WisdomTree, Bradley served as a senior trader on a proprietary trading desk at TransMarket Group. Tripp Zimmerman, Research Analyst Tripp Zimmerman began at WisdomTree as a Research Analyst in February 2013. He is involved in creating and communicating WisdomTree’s thoughts on the markets, as well as analyzing existing strategies and developing new approaches. Prior to joining WisdomTree, Tripp worked for TD Ameritrade as a fixed income specialist. Tripp also worked for Wells Fargo Advisors, TIAA-CREF and Evergreen Investments in various investment related roles. Tripp graduated from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a dual degree in Economics and Philosophy. Tripp is a holder of the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. Jonathan Steinberg, CEO Prior to establishing WisdomTree, Jonathan founded, and served as Chairman and CEO of Individual Investor Group, Inc. From 1998 to 2004, he held the role of Editor-in-Chief of Individual Investor and Ticker magazines. Before his entrepreneurial accomplishments, Jonathan was an Analyst in the Mergers & Acquisitions division at Bear Stearns & Co. He attended The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and is the author of Midas Investing, published by Random House in 1996. Zach Hascoe, Capital Markets Zach Hascoe began at WisdomTree in August 2010, and works directly with David Abner, Head of Capital Markets. The Capital Markets group is involved in all aspects of the WisdomTree ETFs including product development, helping to seed and bring new products to market, as well as trading strategies and best execution strategies for the client base. Zach works closely with the trading and liquidity community and does analytics on ETF baskets and the capital markets. He is a frequent contributor to the WisdomTree blog on topics related to the capital markets, liquidity, structure and best execution. In addition, he manages the hedge fund relationships for the firm. Zach received a B.A. from Bucknell University and was Captain of the Bucknell Tennis Team.
Follow
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.