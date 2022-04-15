Osarieme Eweka/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

This monthly article series shows a dashboard with aggregate subsector metrics in industrials. It is also a top-down analysis of sector ETFs like the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI) and the Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU), whose largest holdings are used to calculate these metrics.

The next two paragraphs in italic describe the dashboard methodology. They are necessary for new readers to understand the metrics. If you are used to this series or if you are short of time, you can skip them and go to the charts.

Base Metrics

I calculate the median value of five fundamental ratios for each subsector: Earnings Yield ("EY"), Sales Yield ("SY"), Free Cash Flow Yield ("FY"), Return on Equity ("ROE"), Gross Margin ("GM"). The reference universe includes large companies in the U.S. stock market. The five base metrics are calculated on trailing 12 months. For all of them, higher is better. EY, SY and FY are medians of the inverse of Price/Earnings, Price/Sales and Price/Free Cash Flow. They are better for statistical studies than price-to-something ratios, which are unusable or non available when the "something" is close to zero or negative (for example, companies with negative earnings). I also look at two momentum metrics for each group: the median monthly return (RetM) and the median annual return (RetY).

I prefer medians to averages because a median splits a set in a good half and a bad half. A capital-weighted average is skewed by extreme values and the largest companies. My metrics are designed for stock-picking rather than index investing.

Value and Quality Scores

I calculate historical baselines for all metrics. They are noted respectively EYh, SYh, FYh, ROEh, GMh, and they are calculated as the averages on a look-back period of 11 years. For example, the value of EYh for transportation in the table below is the 11-year average of the median Earnings Yield in transportation companies. The Value Score ("VS") is defined as the average difference in % between the three valuation ratios (EY, SY, FY) and their baselines (EYh, SYh, FYh). The same way, the Quality Score ("QS") is the average difference between the two quality ratios (ROE, GM) and their baselines (ROEh, GMh).

The scores are in percentage points. VS may be interpreted as the percentage of undervaluation or overvaluation relative to the baseline (positive is good, negative is bad). This interpretation must be taken with caution: the baseline is an arbitrary reference, not a supposed fair value. The formula assumes that the three valuation metrics are of equal importance.

Current data

The next table shows the metrics and scores as of last week's closing. Columns stand for all the data named and defined above.

VS QS EY SY FY ROE GM EYh SYh FYh ROEh GMh RetM RetY Aerospace+Defense -25.81 -10.20 0.0477 0.5296 0.0301 18.47 19.88 0.0571 0.8207 0.0404 20.54 22.17 3.46% 19.59% Building+Equipment -46.36 27.08 0.0284 0.2349 0.0154 11.29 33.96 0.0427 0.8554 0.0230 9.38 25.37 -3.04% 6.12% Machinery+Conglomerates -24.91 8.97 0.0417 0.3475 0.0250 21.65 39.39 0.0499 0.5598 0.0314 19.13 37.59 -0.10% -5.65% Services+Distribution -36.25 23.69 0.0288 0.2596 0.0211 32.03 49.87 0.0411 0.4928 0.0308 22.03 48.88 4.23% 16.55% Transportation 13.37 -11.96 0.0441 0.8002 0.0287 26.61 15.82 0.0540 0.6962 0.0200 22.70 26.88 -0.29% -7.06%

Value and Quality chart

The next chart plots the Value and Quality Scores by subsectors (higher is better).

Value and Quality in Industrials (Chart: author; data: Portfolio123)

Evolution since last month

Since last month, value scores have deteriorated in all subsectors, the most in services/distribution.

Score Variations (Chart: author; data: Portfolio123)

Momentum

The next chart plots momentum data.

Momentum in Industrials (Chart: author; data: Portfolio123)

Interpretation

The transportation industry is undervalued by about 13% relative to 11-year averages. However, its quality score is below the baseline. Other subsectors are overvalued by 25% to 46% relative to historical averages. It may be partly justified by a very good quality score for the building/construction/equipment subsector, and to a lesser extent for services and distribution. Aerospace/defense is the less attractive subsector regarding my metrics, with both value and quality scores significantly below the baseline.

Fast facts on FIDU

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) has been tracking the MSCI US IMI Industrials 25/25 Index since 10/21/2013. It has a total expense ratio of 0.08%, cheaper than XLI (0.12%).

As of writing, the fund holds 366 stocks. The next table shows the top 10 holdings with their valuation ratios and dividend yields. Their aggregate weight is 32%.

Ticker Name Weight EPS growth %TTM P/E TTM P/E fwd Yield% UNP Union Pacific Corp 4.14% 26.53 24.55 21.00 1.93 RTX Raytheon Technologies Corp 4.04% 207.28 40.36 21.57 1.97 UPS United Parcel Service Inc 3.60% 793.96 12.86 14.78 3.22 HON Honeywell International Inc 3.46% 17.85 24.63 22.58 2.01 DE DEERE & COMPANY 3.25% 64.95 23.69 18.79 0.98 CAT Caterpillar Inc 3.08% 116.76 18.43 17.89 2.03 LMT Lockheed Martin Corp 3.05% -6.30 20.61 17.75 2.39 GE General Electric Co 2.60% -124.73 N/A 28.00 0.35 BA Boeing Co 2.59% 65.65 N/A 62.75 0 MMM 3M Co 2.25% 9.37 14.70 14.43 4.01

FIDU and XLI have very similar performance and risk metrics since FIDU inception (see next table). The difference in annualized return is only 46 bps, the maximum drawdown and volatility are almost identical.

Total Return Annual Return Drawdown Sharpe Volatility FIDU 133.72% 10.56% -39.59% 0.63 17.73% XLI 142.23% 11.02% -39.66% 0.68 17.56%

Data calculated with Portfolio123

In summary, FIDU is a good product with cheap management fees for investors seeking capital-weighted exposure in industrials. It has much more holdings than XLI (366 vs. 75), but it doesn't make a significant difference in performance between them since 2013. The heaviest industries in the fund's equity value are machinery (19.65%) and aerospace/defense (17.34%). The heaviest holding weighs about 4%, so the risk related to individual stocks is quite low. Investors willing a lower maximum weight may prefer the Invesco S&P 500® Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RGI), whose largest holdings weighs about 2% of asset value. FIDU and XLI are similar for buy-and-hold investors. However, XLI has a much higher liquidity, making it a better choice for trading and tactical allocation.

Dashboard List

I use the first table to calculate value and quality scores. It may also be used in a stock-picking process to check how companies stand among their peers. For example, the EY column tells us that a transportation company with an Earnings Yield above 0.0441 (or price/earnings below 22.68) is in the better half of the subsector regarding this metric. A Dashboard List is sent every month to Quantitative Risk & Value subscribers with the most profitable companies standing in the better half among their peers regarding the three valuation metrics at the same time. The list below was sent to subscribers several weeks ago based on data available at this time.

RHI Robert Half International Inc. WIRE Encore Wire Corp MATX Matson Inc BLDR Builders FirstSource Inc ARCB ArcBest Corp RGR Sturm, Ruger & Co Inc. VNT Vontier Corp CARR Carrier Global Corp BCC Boise Cascade Co CMI Cummins Inc.

It is a rotating list with a statistical bias toward excess returns on the long-term, not the result of an analysis of each stock.