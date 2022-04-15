Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Founded in 1978, Heartland Express is an established short-to-medium haul trucking company serving the entire United States. Since going public in 1986, Heartland has grown revenues from $22 million to $607 million in 2021. Heartland has differentiated itself by keeping its equipment new and deliveries on time.

As an efficient provider of premium transportation services, Heartland has a long history of generating above average profit margins and has received multiple customer service awards.

Although Heartland produced record earnings last year, its revenues declined as the company reduced its fleet. Similar to other transportation companies, Heartland is having difficulty finding enough qualified labor to fill its trucks.

We believe the challenging labor market and decline in revenues has contributed to Heartland's poor stock performance (down 28% from its 2021 high). Heartland has been on our possible buy list for many years, and we were pleased to see its stock trade below our calculated valuation.

We believe the company is a high-quality cyclical business that has historically generated abundant free cash flow and has maintained one of the strongest balance sheets in the industry.

