Palm Valley Capital Fund - Heartland Express: A High-Quality Cyclical Business
Summary
- Since going public in 1986, Heartland has grown revenues from $22 million to $607 million in 2021.
- Although Heartland produced record earnings last year, its revenues declined as the company reduced its fleet.
- We believe HTLD is a high-quality cyclical business.
The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.
Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD)
Founded in 1978, Heartland Express is an established short-to-medium haul trucking company serving the entire United States. Since going public in 1986, Heartland has grown revenues from $22 million to $607 million in 2021. Heartland has differentiated itself by keeping its equipment new and deliveries on time.
As an efficient provider of premium transportation services, Heartland has a long history of generating above average profit margins and has received multiple customer service awards.
Although Heartland produced record earnings last year, its revenues declined as the company reduced its fleet. Similar to other transportation companies, Heartland is having difficulty finding enough qualified labor to fill its trucks.
We believe the challenging labor market and decline in revenues has contributed to Heartland's poor stock performance (down 28% from its 2021 high). Heartland has been on our possible buy list for many years, and we were pleased to see its stock trade below our calculated valuation.
We believe the company is a high-quality cyclical business that has historically generated abundant free cash flow and has maintained one of the strongest balance sheets in the industry.
Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.
This article was written by
Additional disclosure: The Palm Valley Capital Fund is offered only to United States residents, and information on this web site is intended only for such persons. Nothing on the web site should be considered a solicitation to buy or an offer to sell shares of the Fund in any jurisdiction where the offer or solicitation would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.
Mutual fund investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible. The Palm Valley Capital Fund invests in smaller sized companies, which involve additional risks such as limited liquidity and greater volatility than large capitalization companies. The ability of the Fund to meet its investment objective may be limited to the extent it holds assets in cash (or cash equivalents) or is otherwise uninvested.
Opinions expressed are those of the author, are subject to change at any time, are not guaranteed and should not be considered investment advice.
Availability of Additional Information: The Palm Valley Capital Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. The prospectus contains this and other important information about the investment company, and it may be obtained by calling 904-747-2345, or clicking here. Read it carefully before investing.
The Palm Valley Capital Fund is distributed by Quasar Distributors, LLC.
© 2022 by Palm Valley Capital Management