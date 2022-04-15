Palm Valley Capital Fund - Preformed Line Products: Consistently Positive Free Cash Flow
- We acquired Preformed Line Products in the first quarter.
- PLPC has established a strong competitive position by investing in technology and manufacturing its own products.
- PLPC disclosed strong fourth quarter results, including a more than doubling of its backlog from the prior year.
The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.
Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC):
PLP makes products that protect, connect, terminate, and secure cables and wires for energy, communications, and cable networks. The products are often used to revitalize aging infrastructure to reduce lost revenue from events like malfunctioning power lines or fiber optic cables. Approximately 70% of U.S. transmission lines are over 25 years old, and many are well past their original life expectancy.
Repair work occurs after emergencies or natural disasters such as hurricanes, tornadoes, and floods. The 75-year-old company has established a strong competitive position by investing in technology and manufacturing its own products.
PLP's performance trends with the capital spending of utilities (~two- thirds of revenue) and communication service providers (~one-third of revenue) around the world. International sales account for half of revenue. While operating results are cyclical, free cash flow is consistently positive. Insiders hold a third of the shares. The company owns most of its real estate.
PLP's stock price had fallen with the broader market and over concerns about the impact of raw materials cost inflation. We acquired shares near 6x trailing operating profit and very close to tangible book value. Shortly after we began establishing our position, the company disclosed strong fourth quarter results, including a more than doubling of its backlog from the prior year.
