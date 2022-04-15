Natalia Kokhanova/iStock via Getty Images

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

Miller Industries ( NYSE: MLR

We acquired Miller Industries in the first quarter.

Miller Industries is the world's largest manufacturer of tow trucks and is based near Chattanooga, Tennessee. Its only major domestic competitor is Jerr-Dan, a division of Oshkosh Corporation (OSK). Miller has grown towing equipment revenues at a 10% organic compound annual rate since exiting its towing services operation in 2003.

The company invested heavily in modernizing and expanding its U.S. manufacturing facilities, and the firm also sells to European customers. Demand for tow trucks is primarily connected to miles driven of U.S. vehicles and the age of the fleet. Miller's earnings fell significantly but remained positive during the 2008 recession, when tow truck operators who buy from the company's distributors found it more difficult to finance purchases.

Miller's stock initially held up well during the COVID pandemic, despite temporary business pressures. The shares peaked at $47 in April 2021 but retreated below $30 in 2022. Tangible book value per share is $24.

While Miller is currently benefiting from record demand, supply chain disruptions and labor shortages have prevented the company from capitalizing. Miller produces the vehicle body but relies on other manufacturers for the chassis that completes a tow truck. The company raised prices four times in 2021.

While the firm is still run by the Miller family, their ownership in the business has significantly decreased over the years. Miller Industries is a cyclical small cap business with a solid balance sheet that has endured through multiple business cycles.

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.